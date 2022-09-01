Huge wind farm off coast of Fife and Angus worth £4bn to economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Huge wind farm off coast of Fife and Angus worth £4bn to economy

By Gavin Harper
September 1 2022, 1.14pm
The Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of Angus and FIfe could bring more than £4bn to the Scottish economy.
The Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of Angus and FIfe could bring more than £4bn to the Scottish economy.

A huge offshore wind farm off the coast of Fife and Angus could deliver as much as £4.1 billion to the Scottish economy, it has been claimed.

The Berwick Bank offshore wind farm will also cut millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, according to a new report.

The huge project is to be built about 20 miles off the coast of Fife and Angus.

The economic impact study carried out by renewable energy consultants, BVG Associates (BVGA), has shown that at peak construction in 2026 the project could create around 4,650 direct, indirect and induced jobs in Scotland.

It could also create more than 9,000 jobs across the UK.

Those will add an estimated £8.3bn to the UK economy as a whole over the lifetime of the project.

‘Significant opportunities’ of Berwick Bank

Project director Alex Meredith said: “SSE Renewables is committed to delivering investment in jobs and skills in Scotland through Berwick Bank Wind Farm.

“It is clear that if we obtain consent to proceed with Berwick Bank, it will provide a significant boost to the offshore wind supply chain and encourage investors to get involved in the sector in Scotland at scale.

“Consenting a project of this scale can provide the step change we need to see in Scotland to unlock investment.

Alex Meredith, Berwick Bank project director.

“The analysis considers the project’s potential based on an enhanced UK supply scenario… which realistically illustrates the huge benefits to the economy if Berwick Bank is approved.

“It represents a significant opportunity to deliver high-quality green jobs that can be sustained throughout the life of the project.”

Berwick Bank a key project

Once operational, SSE Renewables estimates Berwick Bank would support around 500 jobs in Scotland over the duration of the operational life of the wind farm.

The project could consist of up to a maximum of 307 turbines and the strategic location of the wind farm means it will be able to deliver large amounts of power to the National Grid.

Mr Meredith added: “Berwick Bank can generate not just enough clean, renewable energy to power over five million homes, it can also generate significant revenue and jobs for Scotland and the UK.

Berwick Bank wind farm.

“Given the right investment incentives and supply chain opportunities throughout the project life-cycle Berwick Bank will play a key role in helping the country meet its net zero targets.”

The giant wind farm was originally meant to be the same size as Fife, but has since been scaled back in size twice.

Once complete, which could be by 2030, Berwick Bank has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 GW of green electricity.

That makes the project a critical contributor towards meeting Scottish Government targets of 11GW of new offshore wind energy supply by 2030.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM
Bosses at Jet2 have said cash-conscious consumers turning to package holidays during tough times could bring in more customers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cash-strapped consumers opting for package holidays in tough times, says Jet2
Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion dollar (£59.4 billion) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard could lead to competition concerns and requires a more in-depth investigation, the UK’s competition watchdog has said (Koshiro K/Alamy/PA)
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover faces further competition investigation
More than seven in 10 people say they have been targeted by scams in the past three months, according to TransUnion, as fraudsters attempt to use worries about surging living costs as a way to con people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cost-of-living con artists targeting people with bogus deals and refunds
Cash-strapped Transport for London has finally found a new sponsor for its cable car, but will receive a fraction of what it earned under the previous deal (Philip Toscano/PA)
New sponsor for London’s cable car to pay TfL a fraction of previous deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Thames Valley Police, at Milton Keynes Police Station in Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022.
Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project
Some 2.7 million eligible households in England had yet to receive a £150 council tax rebate from the Government at the end of July (Joe Giddens/PA)
2.7m households yet to receive £150 council tax rebate at end of July
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Almost nine in 10 UK adults worried about energy prices – survey
General manager Andrew Duthie inside the new Ducati Dundee store.
First look: New Ducati motorbikes showroom opens in Dundee
0

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Baseball bat Picture shows; Gavin Duke. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 01/09/2022
Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk'
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Taylor Wimpey's nearby Victoria Grange development.
Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection
0
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.
Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/02/2019 - Programme Name: Still Game S9 - TX: n/a - Episode: Still Game - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUSDAY 19TH FEBRUARY, 2019* Navid (SANJEEV KOHLI), Isa (JANE MCCARRY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour
0
Photo shows striking refuse collectors, waving trade union banners, on a picket line in Dundee.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Those striking workers are making your life better in ways we can't…
0