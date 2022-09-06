Fife mum deletes Facebook account in bid to change court order in property row By Maria Gran September 6 2022, 4.32pm Updated: September 6 2022, 5.26pm Niki Caira has been sued over comments on her Facebook profile regarding a new build house next to her home. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business European markets edge higher as UK awaits energy bill support package Cost of living crisis hits Tayside and Fife bakers as some electricity bills tally… Nationalise water companies to help reduce sewage pollution, ministers told Takeovers and mergers slowed in June as UK firms fielded economic turmoil What support is expected on energy bills? New HS2 station will bring 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships Fewer than a fifth of people ‘would speak to their bank about money struggles’ ‘Households will get poorer’ even if energy bills frozen, economists warn MPs Dundee Spar store to close next month Halfords hit with fine for sending 500,000 unwanted marketing emails More from The Courier Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test… Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first… Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain