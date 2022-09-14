Four-star Perthshire hotel set in Victorian mansion on sale for £3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Four-star Perthshire hotel set in Victorian mansion on sale for £3 million

By Gavin Harper
September 14 2022, 12.58pm Updated: September 14 2022, 1.22pm
The Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry
Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry is for sale.

A four-star Perthshire hotel has been put up for sale for £3 million.

The Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry is set within a Victorian mansion and is surrounded by 10 acres of gardens and woodland.

The hotel, which has recently undergone a refurbishment, has 32 bedrooms within its main building and the adjacent converted coach house.

Christie & Co is handling the sale of the hotel, which was built in 1892.

Its current owners Major James Barlow and his wife Anne plan to retire.

The couple bought the hotel in 2018 from long-term owners Robert and Valerie Kerr.

Inside the Perthshire hotel.
The four-star Perthshire hotel is set in a Victorian mansion.

Its sale brochure states: “The Pine Trees Hotel has been owned by our clients for a number of years and it is now due to retirement that the business has been placed for sale.

“Our clients don’t take an active part in running the hotel as it is operated fully under management.”

The Pine Trees Hotel.
Pine Trees Hotel.

Among the features of the Perthshire hotel are “high-quality interiors, energy-efficient heating and every modern convenience”.

However, the hotel has retained its “traditional style and old-worlde charm,” according to the agents.

The hotel also offers a detached four-bedroom lodge with garage and garden for staff accommodation.

The hotel underwent an extensive refurbishment recently.

It is a “first class” base from which to explore Perthshire, according to the brochure.

Since reopening in May 2021 after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, the hotel has traded well.

The brochure adds: “There is no doubt that the hotel will be of interest to investors and operators alike whom are looking for an established business, with growing turnover and profitability.”

Multi-million-pound Tayside and Fife hotels

The Perthshire premises is not the only multi-million-pound hotel being in Tayside and Fife being marketed by Christie & Co.

The 53-bedroom Ballathie House Hotel, near Stanley, is on the market for £6m.

And on Courier Country’s most expensive street in Fife, The Russell Hotel is up for sale for £3.5m.

