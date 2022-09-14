Four-star Perthshire hotel set in Victorian mansion on sale for £3 million

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A four-star Perthshire hotel has been put up for sale for £3 million.

The Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry is set within a Victorian mansion and is surrounded by 10 acres of gardens and woodland.

The hotel, which has recently undergone a refurbishment, has 32 bedrooms within its main building and the adjacent converted coach house.

Christie & Co is handling the sale of the hotel, which was built in 1892.

Its current owners Major James Barlow and his wife Anne plan to retire.

The couple bought the hotel in 2018 from long-term owners Robert and Valerie Kerr.

Its sale brochure states: “The Pine Trees Hotel has been owned by our clients for a number of years and it is now due to retirement that the business has been placed for sale.

“Our clients don’t take an active part in running the hotel as it is operated fully under management.”

Among the features of the Perthshire hotel are “high-quality interiors, energy-efficient heating and every modern convenience”.

However, the hotel has retained its “traditional style and old-worlde charm,” according to the agents.

The hotel also offers a detached four-bedroom lodge with garage and garden for staff accommodation.

It is a “first class” base from which to explore Perthshire, according to the brochure.

Since reopening in May 2021 after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, the hotel has traded well.

The brochure adds: “There is no doubt that the hotel will be of interest to investors and operators alike whom are looking for an established business, with growing turnover and profitability.”

Multi-million-pound Tayside and Fife hotels

The Perthshire premises is not the only multi-million-pound hotel being in Tayside and Fife being marketed by Christie & Co.

The 53-bedroom Ballathie House Hotel, near Stanley, is on the market for £6m.

And on Courier Country’s most expensive street in Fife, The Russell Hotel is up for sale for £3.5m.