Fife know-how used to construct Polish warships

Experts based in Fife will play a vital role in the construction of three Polish warships.

Babcock, based in Rosyth, has signed an agreement to share its technology and engineering expertise.

Babcock will support the Polish government’s MIECZNIK programme to deliver three Arrowhead 140 frigates.

These will be built in Polish shipyards by a local workforce.

The firm said the contract will “underpin the strong economic and trade relations between the United Kingdom and Poland”.

Babcock chief executive David Lockwood said: “Our work in Poland builds on the shared interests of the Nato countries.

“Babcock will deliver first-class frigates that will contribute significantly to the sovereign defence capability in Poland.”

Fife frigate expertise

Babcock Rosyth is currently working on a £1.25 billion contract for five new warships for the Royal Navy.

The project is creating 1,250 Fife jobs. At its peak the project will support 2,500 jobs across the UK.

A steel cutting ceremony was held last September.

The Rosyth facility has a new assembly hall, built at a cost of £31m, capable of housing two frigates at once.

The yard previously assembled two aircraft carriers – HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales – two of the largest warships in the Royal Navy.

Babcock’s Polish warship contracts

Earlier this year, Babcock was chosen as the platform design provider and technology partner for Poland’s frigate programme.

Now it has secured two further contracts.

A class design contract will provide a design documentation package for submission to the classification authority.

This will drive forward the next stage of the engineering process and support the programme to achieve cut steel of Ship 1 in 2023.

The second contract is a transfer of knowledge and technology framework agreement.

This will help PGZ SW and Remontowa Shipbuilding transform their shipyards.

It will also include staff training, support in infrastructure planning and the implementation of tools and technologies.