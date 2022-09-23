Expert uniform tips from the Dundee specialist that’s been helping brands for 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Expert uniform tips from the Dundee specialist that’s been helping brands for 100 years

In partnership with The Workwear Centre at Stiven
September 23 2022, 9.00am
Personalised workwear in Dundee from Stiven.

While a uniform helps keep workers safe and protected, personalised workwear is also a great way to showcase and amplify your brand.

If anyone can attest to the importance and power of a good uniform, it’s The Workwear Centre at Stiven in Dundee.

Mark McNally, sales account manager at Stiven, says: “We’ve actually been helping our customers make the right first impression with their workwear for over 100 years.”

Stiven, is part of the DP&L Group. This wider group incorporates DP&L Corporate and Leisure Travel, Key Personnel recruitment and Henderson marquee’s, as well as The Workwear Centre at Stiven.

The history of Stiven: From ships and sails to personalised workwear in Dundee

While this might look like an odd mix of companies, there is a logic to it. DP&L, founded in 1826 as the Dundee, Perth & London Shipping company, was instrumental in establishing trading links by sea from Tayside.

But it didn’t only trade with other ports around the country. DP&L steamships also brought tourists from London up to Scotland for sightseeing. In fact, this original business is one of the oldest travel companies in the UK.

And of course, if you have sailors and dockers, then you need to provide them with workwear, ropes, paint and safety equipment. Hence, Stiven was born.

Over the years, the business requirements have changed to meet the demands of today’s markets. Stiven now supplies corporate and leisure clothing, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), paints and personalised, embroidered and printed workwear.

And Stiven is now in the position of having provided lots of local brands in Dundee (and across Scotland) with personalised workwear that looks the part, and keeps workers safe. That includes the following three case studies.

CASE STUDY ONE: Getting creative with personalised workwear and prints

Personalised workwear for Clark's Dundee
Stiven creates personalised workwear in Dundee, like this printed brand t-shirt for Clark’s Bakery.

You may have seen Clark’s Bakery’s creative print and brand artwork on its packaging. Now, Stiven is creating personalised workwear for the company using its artwork. The white t-shirt and graphic print in black is a classic colour combo, but it packs a real punch.

At Clark’s, the design has become so popular that it’s now on sale for customers to buy.

Stiven provides a few different options for personalised workwear like this, including embroidery, screenprint and heatseal. The expert team at Stiven are on hand to offer advice on the best option for you.

CASE STUDY TWO: Traditional workwear but with a modern twist

Monifieth Golf Links in new uniforms from Stiven
The team at Monifieth Golf Links in their new, refreshed workwear from Stiven.

For brands with more traditional logos and crests, embroidery is great personalisation option for workwear. Stiven provides this style of personalisation for the likes of the University of Dundee.

But Stiven can also help companies to create a more modern uniform look that stills honours their traditional brand.

Take Monifieth Golf Links (pictured above) as an example. Stiven upgraded their embroidered workwear, swapping to a dry fit and technical material. The final result is a sleek new look for the greenkeepers and golf club, but in a fabric that’s well suited to outdoor work.

CASE STUDY THREE: Being practical to keep workers healthy in and outside of work

Arbroath footballer Bobby Linn
Scottish footballer Bobby Linn wear the Ambler FS198 safety boots during his day job.

As well as creating branded clothing for a uniform, Stiven is also passionate about ensuring it supplies the best protective footwear to its clients. After all, safety footwear is vitally important for lots of industries and the long term wellbeing of workers.

A good example of this is Scottish footballer Bobby Linn (pictured above). During his day job as a refuse collector for Dundee City Council, Linn’s feet are kept safe by the Ambler FS198 boots, provided by Stiven and sourced from its trusted supplier Footsure. Come the evening and weekends, Linn is ready to hit the football pitch playing for Arbroath.

The workwear specialist is confident that the Ambler FS198 boots are more than up to the job of keeping Linn on his feet. Mark McNally explains: “The Ambler boots Linn wears during his day job are fully waterproof with leather upper, steel toe and midsole protection and they reduce foot fatigue with a shock-absorbing heel and comfortable sole unit. It also has a handy pull-on fabric loop and a bump cap that provides added protection to the toe.”

Stiven offers workwear from some of the best-known brands in the market, including Brook Taverner, Craghoppers, Caterpillar, Helly Hansen, Portwest, Regatta and Carhartt (new for winter 2022). Contact info@stiven.co.uk or 01382 505888 to find out more about personalised workwear in Dundee from Stiven. The showroom in Dunsinane Industrial Estate is open to the public so pop in for a visit. You can also follow Stiven on Instagram and like the Stiven Facebook page.

