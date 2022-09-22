Perthshire hotel owners reveal £1.25m development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire hotel owners reveal £1.25m development

By Maria Gran
September 22 2022, 1.46pm Updated: September 23 2022, 8.12am
Director of J and R Group Richard Drummond, owner of McKays hotel in Pitlochry.
Director of J and R Group Richard Drummond, owner of McKays hotel in Pitlochry.

The owners of a Perthshire hotel have invested £1.25 million in a new development believing the tourism sector will recover.

J and R Group, owners of McKays Hotel in Pitlochry, are building 12 new bedrooms and creating a 100-seat function suite at the hotel.

There are also plans to establish a McKays townhouse with two apartments followed by the refurbishment of seven en-suite bedrooms at the site of the former Caffe Scozia.

The £1.25m development takes J and R Group’s total investment in McKays to around £3m and the number of rooms to 39.

J and R Group director Richard Drummond says he has confidence in the Atholl Road hotel.

“Our approach has been to continually reinvest in the business to improve the quality for customers,” he says.

“We grew sales through the last financial crash of 2007 and 2008, and we have grown the business since then.

Richard has faith the tourism sector will recover despite struggles over lockdown and the looming energy price hike.

“That gave the bank confidence in us as operators, and they also saw the impact when we began to build up our portfolio of rooms.”

Pitlochry events keep McKays busy

Dundee building firm Alpha Projects undertook the construction at McKays as a live project, allowing the hotel to trade as normal over summer.

The development was planned before the pandemic, but had to be postponed due to lockdowns.

With the return of events such as the Enchanted Forest show, March Into Pitlochry music festival and Hogmanay Street Party, McKays has seen solid advance bookings.

Despite tourism sector losses over the Covid pandemic and fears over looming energy price hikes, J and R Group are confident the sector will recover in the longer term.

“We genuinely believe we are offering something that not every hotel has,” says Mr Drummond.

“Pitlochry can be like a League of Nations. It is a place of beauty and has a charm in itself.

“I don’t think we are back at maximum again. That may take a couple of years but we are confident the international market will return.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Retail bosses have welcomed plans to reintroduce tax-free shopping in the UK for global tourists (Alamy/PA)
Retail bosses hail return of tax-free shopping for international tourists
Fashion brands Next and Boohoo will shed light on how consumer budgets are faring in the current high-inflation environment when they reveal their latest results next week (Ian West/PA)
Next and Boohoo investors eye sales boost as shoppers receive energy bill help
Network Rail said only about 11% of services will operate on October 1 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Strike by rail workers set to cripple services
Government promises to make it easier to build wind farms in England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government promises to make it easier to build wind farms in England
Conservative chair of the Treasury Select Committee Mel Stride was responding to the Chancellor’s financial statement (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Tory Treasury Committee chair flags ‘vast void at centre’ of statement
Undated handout photo issued by McColl’s *McColl’s/PA)
Watchdog says it could approve Morrisons’ takeover of McColl’s
Kwasi Kwarteng said he is happy to “engage” with a call to cut fuel duty as MPs sought a steer from the Chancellor on a wide range of tax and spend questions (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng says he is happy to ‘engage’ with Tory MP’s call to cut…
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)
Chancellor on collision course with unions over strikes
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said work, not wealth, should be rewarded (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor’s statement welcomed by business but attacked by unions
Housebuilders have seen their shares surge higher after the Chancellor’s move to slash stamp duty and announce major reforms of Briton’s planning system. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Housebuilders boosted by stamp duty cuts and moves to free up planning

More from The Courier

One of the temporary 40mph signs on the Kingsway
'Confusing' Kingsway speed stickers still up because they're too sticky - but lower limit…
0
Stevie Crawford will take charge of East fife one final time this weekend.
New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last…
0
Lowther was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
'Morally depraved' serial rapist from Fife branded jailed for 12 years
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0
The benches were installed in memory of Hazel's son Cole.
Mother's sadness as son's memorial benches removed from Fife's Lochore Meadows
0
Liam Fox impressed as interim Dundee United boss
Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex Scotland striker…
0

Editor's Picks