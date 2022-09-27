Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment

By Maria Gran
September 27 2022, 10.47am
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.

Plans for a Forth Green Freeport that could attract £6 billion of investment in Scotland have been backed by Fife Chamber of Commerce.

The group has declared its support for the project alongside its Edinburgh and Forth Valley counterparts.

Together, the three chambers of commerce represent 1,500 businesses.

The three chamber leaders sent joint letters to the UK and Scottish governments describing the bid as Scotland’s best opportunity to deliver a just transition to net zero, attract £6 billion of inward investment and build significant international trade and export capacity.

The Forth Green Freeport bid proposes specific tax and customs sites – including in Fife.

The chambers highlighted the bid’s vision to create:

  • 50,000 high-quality, green jobs in areas of local deprivation.
  • 100 hectares of SME-dedicated development land to support new research and development capabilities and green incubator space to drive Scottish start-up business growth.
  • Scotland’s largest offshore wind marshalling and manufacturing hub across sites at Leith, Rosyth and Burntisland, rivalling anything in northern Europe.
  • New freight, rail and alternative fuel terminals.
  • A development footprint to support emerging industries, including advanced modular systems, biofuels, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Forth Green Freeport backed by Fife Chamber

Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alan Mitchell said: “By 2030 the ScotWind revolution has the potential to create up to £30 billion in additional investment and revenue from the North Sea.

Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alan Mitchell.

“The Forth Green Freeport will dramatically drive up UK-produced manufactured content by enhancing strategic sites along the Forth Estuary to ensure that the skills base and innovation assets anchor as many as possible of the 25,000 new offshore wind jobs locally.

“The green skills initiatives are a key component in the delivery cycle and will support SMEs to grow their role in complex supply chains and attract new people to tomorrow’s green growth industries.”

Led by Forth Ports, the bid consortium comprises private and public organisations including Babcock, Edinburgh Airport, Ineos, Scarborough Muir Group, Falkirk Council, Fife Council and the City of Edinburgh Council.

The bid was submitted to the UK and Scottish governments for assessment on June 20.

It seeks to re-industrialise Scotland, create large-scale economic development, boost local supply chain growth and create a world-class manufacturing cluster.

A bid for Dundee to become a green port is led by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc instead of the port itself.

