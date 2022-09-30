‘It’s getting out of hand’ – Rising costs force Perthshire business to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s getting out of hand’ – Rising costs force Perthshire business to close

By Gavin Harper
September 30 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 30 2022, 9.48am
Perthshire woman Sandra McCourt has closed her candles business, Mauchit.
A Perthshire woman has been forced to close her candles business due to the surge in costs.

Mauchit was set up by Sandra McCourt nearly five years ago. It sells handmade soaps, bath bombs and candles.

But Sandra has decided to close the business with production costs soaring recently.

She said she mulled the decision over for much of the year before deciding the time had come to close.

Sandra outlined how her costs have risen in recent months.

“I’ve been thinking about this for about a year as costs have been creeping up.

“In some cases it’s double or triple the normal costs for my ingredients.

“I use good quality stuff and to keep it that way, it’s just too much money.

“In some cases – like, if I get a new oil – I’ve got to have recipes signed off by chemists as well.

“There’s a cost involved with that.”

‘I wouldn’t pay that’, says businesswoman

She said the increases in energy bills and fuel were also a factor.

Mauchit joins a number of other businesses that have ceased trading this year..

Sandra, who lives near Errol, added: “I deliver some of my products to Dundee and Perth, but there’s a bigger cost now with the price of fuel.

“I try to keep my costs down as much as I can for my customers.

“Electricity too – I make the melts and candles at home – it’s getting out of hand.”

Sandra’s candles cost £8.50 and she said the increase in costs for her producing them meant she’d have to charge customers £25 for a candle.

“I wouldn’t pay that, so I wouldn’t expect my customers to either,” she added.

Sandra announced the closure of her business on social media.

The closure of Perthshire candles business Mauchit was announced on Facebook.

She admitted she has been “overwhelmed” by the response from other businesses and customers.

“It has been tremendous – people have been so supportive.

“I’ve got a customer in Australia and she’s asked me for more bath bombs.”

Could Mauchit return in the future?

Sandra, who lives near Errol, said it is a disappointing end – for now, at least – to the venture she started as a hobby.

But she hopes it is not a permanent end for Mauchit.

She said: “I love soap making and it started as a hobby. It gradually moved and I just built it up over the years.

Sandra hopes to bring Mauchit back in the future.

“I hope to bring it back in the future – once prices stabilise.

“In the meantime, I’m going to have to sell off the stock I’ve got and it’s a good opportunity for me to think of other things to do.

“I might look at other recipes and other ideas to enhance Mauchit.

“I hope this is just a pause.”

