‘It’s getting out of hand’ – Rising costs force Perthshire business to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire woman has been forced to close her candles business due to the surge in costs.

Mauchit was set up by Sandra McCourt nearly five years ago. It sells handmade soaps, bath bombs and candles.

But Sandra has decided to close the business with production costs soaring recently.

She said she mulled the decision over for much of the year before deciding the time had come to close.

Sandra outlined how her costs have risen in recent months.

“I’ve been thinking about this for about a year as costs have been creeping up.

“In some cases it’s double or triple the normal costs for my ingredients.

“I use good quality stuff and to keep it that way, it’s just too much money.

“In some cases – like, if I get a new oil – I’ve got to have recipes signed off by chemists as well.

“There’s a cost involved with that.”

‘I wouldn’t pay that’, says businesswoman

She said the increases in energy bills and fuel were also a factor.

Mauchit joins a number of other businesses that have ceased trading this year..

Sandra, who lives near Errol, added: “I deliver some of my products to Dundee and Perth, but there’s a bigger cost now with the price of fuel.

“I try to keep my costs down as much as I can for my customers.

“Electricity too – I make the melts and candles at home – it’s getting out of hand.”

Sandra’s candles cost £8.50 and she said the increase in costs for her producing them meant she’d have to charge customers £25 for a candle.

“I wouldn’t pay that, so I wouldn’t expect my customers to either,” she added.

Sandra announced the closure of her business on social media.

She admitted she has been “overwhelmed” by the response from other businesses and customers.

“It has been tremendous – people have been so supportive.

“I’ve got a customer in Australia and she’s asked me for more bath bombs.”

Could Mauchit return in the future?

Sandra, who lives near Errol, said it is a disappointing end – for now, at least – to the venture she started as a hobby.

But she hopes it is not a permanent end for Mauchit.

She said: “I love soap making and it started as a hobby. It gradually moved and I just built it up over the years.

“I hope to bring it back in the future – once prices stabilise.

“In the meantime, I’m going to have to sell off the stock I’ve got and it’s a good opportunity for me to think of other things to do.

“I might look at other recipes and other ideas to enhance Mauchit.

“I hope this is just a pause.”