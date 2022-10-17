Fife guest house provides career change for former NHS manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After 37 years working for the NHS, Linda Sneddon found a new career as a Fife guest house owner.

The former occupational therapy manager worked in community mental health over the pandemic, a busy and demanding job.

After searching for a guest house for a few years, she came across the Honeypot in Crail.

In August she took over the High Street site and moved in.

Linda says that while she loved her occupational therapy job, she was ready for a change.

“It’s nice to do something different, and I’m trying to use the skills I acquired over my time in the NHS.

“I came across the Honeypot and just loved Crail. It is somewhere I can live, work and be part of the community.”

Honeypot Crail changes

Since taking over, the new guest house owner has been busy. So far she has housed both walkers and wedding guests in the Honeypot.

The 60-year-old has decided not to reopen the tearoom that was formerly part of the guest house.

“A lot of people have been asking if I’m going to run the tearoom, but no it’s just a guesthouse.

“I’ve put more of my stamp on it and I have possible plans for the future on increasing the number of rooms, but that’s a work in progress.

“I started off as it is, then I’m going to gradually change things and make improvements.”

The former tearoom is now an area for guests to have breakfast and relax.

Crail ‘great’ place to work

Over the winter, Linda plans to close the Honeypot to do some refurbishments ahead of reopening in March next year.

While she understands many associate the guest house with the tearoom, she wants to focus on the accommodation.

“People are generally very happy. They like it here and it’s lovely to get the chance to give them a nice time,” she says.

“I’m also learning about all the venues in Crail to go to so I can inform my guests.

“I’m happy to still work at 60 and I’m glad to be doing something different.

“It’s great to work in Crail and talk to people about why they’re here and where they’re from.”