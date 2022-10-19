The Old Course Hotel marks card with 200% rise in sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Old Course Hotel marks card with 200% rise in sales

By Gavin Harper
October 19 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 19 2022, 6.18am
The iconic Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.
The iconic Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Sales at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews increased by more than 200% ahead of The Open returning this year.

Accounts filed for The Old Course Limited showed revenue increased by more than £17 million for the year to December 2021.

Its sales rose to to £25.8m having reported a seven-figure loss in 2020.

The huge increase in turnover came as trading was boosted by the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The business, which also operates the Duke’s golf course in the Fife town, also recorded a pre-tax profit of £3.6m, having reported a £7.1m loss in 2020.

The Old Course Limited is also behind the Hamilton Grand development.

Apartments in the Hamilton Grand in St Andrews.

The accounts feature a report from Karger David Kohler, director of The Old Course Limited.

Mr Kohler said: “The underlying trading revenue of The Old Course Hotel, golf resort and spa has increased due to the re-opening of the facility due to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and the sales of a number of luxury apartments.

“Overall revenue has increased by 209.7% compared to the prior financial year.

“In addition, the company benefited from a tax credit of £2,490,200, which further boosted the company’s profit for the year.”

Potential challenges for Old Course Hotel

Mr Kohler outlined the challenges that may face the business.

“Due to global uncertainty surrounding the UK’s exit from the EU, as well as Covid-19, the directors recognise potential risk in the recruitment and retention of casual staff in 2021 and beyond,” he said.

“The weakening pound presents a risk of increased costs to the company but could also stimulate overseas tourist numbers visiting the UK.

Hundreds of thousands of fans descended on the Old Course for the 150th Open this summer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The hotel has reviewed its rates of pay to attract and retain local talent following the departure of the Eastern European workforce and has an established network in order to manage the staffing of the resort.”

Staff numbers down slightly

The average number of people employed by the company fell to 360 over the reporting period. That is a drop of 22 from the year before.

It has 321 staff in hotel operations roles and 39 in administration jobs.

The wage bill also fell slightly, from £5.6m in 2020 to £5.2m.

The company is 99.8% owned by Kohler Scotland, a wholly-owned subsidiary of USA registered Kohler Co.

The R&A owns the remaining 0.2% of the business.

The company’s ultimate parent company is Kohler Co, a well-known plumbing products manufacturer founded in 1873 in Wisconsin.

The firm has several golf and leisure facilities in the US, as well as engine manufacturing firms and decorative brands.

Mr Kohler said the directors had continued to “pursue opportunities to maximise the revenue generating potential of the assets held by the company”.

