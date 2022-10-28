Historic St Andrews hotel acquired by investment company

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A historic St Andrews hotel has been acquired by a Northern Irish private investment company.

Wirefox has bought the Ardgowan Hotel, expanding its portfolio to Scotland.

The hotel, on Playfair Terrace, was acquired from the McLachlan family this week for an undisclosed sum.

The hotel is housed in a B-listed Georgian townhouse, designed by Scottish architect George Rae.

It comprises of 29 en suite bedrooms, with a further seven en suite rooms in a section of the property dating back to 1820.

Investment firm buys ‘iconic golfing hotel’

The hotel’s Playfair’s Restaurant and Steakhouse enjoys an excellent reputation.

It has been awarded an AA Rosette every year since 2015, alongside the hotel’s increasingly popular bar and outdoor terrace.

The hotel was bought by Roy and Eliza McLachlan in 2003.

It is now run by the second generation of McLachlan family – brother and sister, Duncan and Rachel.

Investment director at Wirefox Kathryn Robinson said: “As an iconic golfing hotel, it’s a great time for us to be adding the Ardgowan Hotel to our growing portfolio.

“All indicators point towards a bumper year for golf enthusiasts off the back of The Open.

“Welcoming the current staff to Wirefox’s extended team, while continuing to trade, will allow us to gain a deeper understanding of the business and continue to provide the much-loved service guests have become accustomed to.

“We’re grateful that the McLachlan family have agreed to work with us to ensure a smooth transition.

“We look forward to acting as custodian in the months and years ahead.”

‘Very bright future’ for St Andrews hotel

The purchase by Wirefox follows the acquisition of one of Northern Ireland’s best loved hotels, The Bushmills Inn, earlier this year.

Managing director of The Ardgowan Hotel Roy McLachlan said he hopes the sale will ensure the hotel enjoys a bright future.

Mr McLachlan said: “It’s a pleasure to be handing over the operation and ownership of the hotel to such a professional group.

“The hotel has enjoyed many years of excellent performance due to its wonderful staff.

“I am convinced that both the staff and the hotel will enjoy a very bright future.”

It is believed Wirefox will continue to grow its Marram Hotels portfolio in the coming months.

The Northern Ireland-based firm is also behind plans for The Scores in St Andrews.

Links Collection Capital and Wirefox purchased the hotel together in June 2021. It is not part of the Marram Hotels portfolio,

The Scores Hotel is currently shut while it undergoes an 18-month refurbishment.