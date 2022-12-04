How the ‘selfie generation’ is helping Dundee orthodontists to shine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee orthodontist has said the “selfie generation” has seen demand for the services provided by his business rise.

Giving patients a great smile is what Rhu McKelvey and his team specialise in at Dundee’s Beam Orthodontics.

The venture, which handles private and NHS work, was founded by the orthodontist and his wife Jane in 2001.

It opened its current premises in South Tay Street in 2007.

Rhu said converting and fitting out the space in the former church was an “epic challenge” which took a full year.

The business has enjoyed continued growth in the last 15 years – including expansion of the premises – and now has a current staff of 29.

A steep learning curve

He said the couple initially had zero business background and it had been a very steep learning curve.

But he said recruiting a strong team had helped them.

“We were able to attract the brightest and the best staff in our sector,” Rhu said.

“Everything we have invested in our team has been repaid tenfold.

“When you have great people around you, it makes it possible to delegate and grow a small business.”

Rhu said the operation in South Tay Street started out with two dental chairs upstairs, eventually growing to five.

“Then the lease expired on the former restaurant below, so we decided to extend into that space – a plan which had always been at the back of our minds.”

The £350,000 extension opened two years ago.

Rhu added: “We are all exceptionally proud of what we’ve created.

“I’m also exceptionally proud of my great team, including the several brilliant orthodontist associates who have come and gone over the years.”

Over the years, Beam has collected a number of awards which, Rhu said, is a boost to team morale.

Increase in demand for orthodontic work

He said demand for Beam’s services is always growing.

“NHS work consumed me for the first 10 years, but now I’ve managed to extract myself from the NHS coal face and largely focus on building the private side of the business,” the orthodontist said.

There has been an increase in demand for specialist orthodontic work, including Invisalign’s clear aligners or “invisible braces”.

Rhu puts that down to people wanting the perfect smile.

He said: “That’s down to a number of factors including the selfie generation, with patients of all ages realising they can perfect their smile and don’t have to tolerate or hide it.

“I am the first diamond apex Invisalign orthodontist in Scotland, which is a recognition of the highest level of experience and expertise with Invisalign.”

Rhu said that, of the 550 or so patients every week, the overwhelming majority for Beam are children treated on the NHS, who have been referred by their dentist.

Opportunities for Dundee orthodontist

Patients come from across the Tay region, but also from Aberdeen and the Central Belt.

Rhu continued: “Finding a dentist in Scotland these days is very difficult and there are very few specialist orthodontists, so there is plenty of work and demand is growing.

“Lots of general dentists are trying to get in on the action, dabbling in orthodontics, particularly Invisalign.

“With growing demand, I don’t see a great impact and we find this drives patients to us one way or another.

“The biggest opportunity for Beam going forward lies in the ongoing growth and popularity of aligners as an alternative to fixed train-track’ braces.

“More and more people are realising they can achieve the perfect smile without others knowing they’re in-treatment, and that’s a huge attraction to many.”