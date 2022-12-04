How the ‘selfie generation’ is helping Dundee orthodontists to shine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How the ‘selfie generation’ is helping Dundee orthodontists to shine

By Ian Forsyth
December 4 2022, 9.37am Updated: December 4 2022, 12.10pm
Rhu McKelvey at Beam Orthodontics in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rhu McKelvey at Beam Orthodontics in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Dundee orthodontist has said the “selfie generation” has seen demand for the services provided by his business rise.

Giving patients a great smile is what Rhu McKelvey and his team specialise in at Dundee’s Beam Orthodontics.

The venture, which handles private and NHS work, was founded by the orthodontist and his wife Jane in 2001.

It opened its current premises in South Tay Street in 2007.

Rhu said converting and fitting out the space in the former church was an “epic challenge” which took a full year.

The business has enjoyed continued growth in the last 15 years – including expansion of the premises – and now has a current staff of 29.

A steep learning curve

He said the couple initially had zero business background and it had been a very steep learning curve.

But he said recruiting a strong team had helped them.

“We were able to attract the brightest and the best staff in our sector,” Rhu said.

“Everything we have invested in our team has been repaid tenfold.

“When you have great people around you, it makes it possible to delegate and grow a small business.”

Staff working at Beam Orthodontics. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Rhu said the operation in South Tay Street started out with two dental chairs upstairs, eventually growing to five.

“Then the lease expired on the former restaurant below, so we decided to extend into that space – a plan which had always been at the back of our minds.”

The £350,000 extension opened two years ago.

Rhu added: “We are all exceptionally proud of what we’ve created.

“I’m also exceptionally proud of my great team, including the several brilliant orthodontist associates who have come and gone over the years.”

Over the years, Beam has collected a number of awards which, Rhu said, is a boost to team morale.

Increase in demand for orthodontic work

He said demand for Beam’s services is always growing.

“NHS work consumed me for the first 10 years, but now I’ve managed to extract myself from the NHS coal face and largely focus on building the private side of the business,” the orthodontist said.

There has been an increase in demand for specialist orthodontic work, including Invisalign’s clear aligners or “invisible braces”.

Rhu puts that down to people wanting the perfect smile.

Rhu McKelvey says there has been a rise in demand for orthodontics treatment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said: “That’s down to a number of factors including the selfie generation, with patients of all ages realising they can perfect their smile and don’t have to tolerate or hide it.

“I am the first diamond apex Invisalign orthodontist in Scotland, which is a recognition of the highest level of experience and expertise with Invisalign.”

Rhu said that, of the 550 or so patients every week, the overwhelming majority for Beam are children treated on the NHS, who have been referred by their dentist.

Opportunities for Dundee orthodontist

Patients come from across the Tay region, but also from Aberdeen and the Central Belt.

Rhu continued: “Finding a dentist in Scotland these days is very difficult and there are very few specialist orthodontists, so there is plenty of work and demand is growing.

“Lots of general dentists are trying to get in on the action, dabbling in orthodontics, particularly Invisalign.

The practice underwent a £350,000 expansion. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“With growing demand, I don’t see a great impact and we find this drives patients to us one way or another.

“The biggest opportunity for Beam going forward lies in the ongoing growth and popularity of aligners as an alternative to fixed train-track’ braces.

“More and more people are realising they can achieve the perfect smile without others knowing they’re in-treatment, and that’s a huge attraction to many.”

