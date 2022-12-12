‘Everything is made from scratch’: Michael and guide dog Violet on Dovetail Enterprise’s 150-year legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business & Environment Business

‘Everything is made from scratch’: Michael and guide dog Violet on Dovetail Enterprise’s 150-year legacy

In partnership with Dovetail Enterprises
December 12 2022, 9.00am
Team in Dovetail Enterprises reception in Dundee.
Michael and guide dog Violet pictured with other Dovetail Enterprises employees.

It’s been eight months since everything clicked in to place for Michael Laidlaw, who started a new job at Dovetail Enterprises and welcomed guide dog Violet into his family at the same time.

Michael, 52, was born in Dundee and left school to join the army as a teenager. After leaving at the age of 40, he owned his own business.

Then, two years ago, he lost his sight. Michael is now visually impaired and in August of 2021 started the process of being matched with a guide dog. Things haven’t been the same since! Michael says: “With Violet, I walk not exactly like I used to, but close to it.”

Guide dog Violet is a “lucky charm”

Violet, soon to turn 3, has now been with Michael for about eight months. He recalls that everything seemed to come together at that time: “Since we got Violet, everything clicked and seemed to happen, good things. So Violet’s a lucky charm.”

They have a trusting relationship when Violet is on guard dog duty, but she has also become a beloved part of Michael’s family. He says: “Soon as you take that harness off, she’s just a dog – she’s a naughty dog!”

She has now also become a part of the Dovetail Enterprises family, joining Michael during working hours.

A day in the life of Michael and Violet at Dovetail

Michael and Violet at Dovetail Enterprises office.
Violet stays in the office, which was fitted with a stable door, when Michael is on the shop floor.

Michael juggles two different jobs at Dovetail Enterprises, which makes beds and furniture for retail and trade. For three days he works in bed manufacturing on the part of the process that, as he explains, is “designed with a method for visually impaired people. We have one person working here who is completely blind; he can do them in his sleep.”

It’s a process that Michael finds enjoyable: “It’s satisfying and it’s productive, because someone is away to use that mattress.”

When not making up to five mattresses a day, Michael also does office admin, like ordering stock. Then, for another two days of the week, he works in the sales and marketing team – all with guide dog Violet nearby.

Michael explains: “Violet doesn’t go on the shop floor, so when I’m there, I use my cane. You’ve got a station and all your tools are set out, so you walk around and don’t really come away from there.”

Instead, Violet stays in the office, which was fitted with a stable door. Michael adds: “That was day one, the joiners made it so you can open the door and she can say hi, but it’s more so they can all come play with her. A lot of people do come to see her.

“When I’m on the factory floor, now and again I can hear her bark, and she doesn’t bark unless she’s really excited – so that’s someone playing with her.

“She loves it – with the amount of people here, there’s always someone going past.”

Dovetail enterprises bedding department
Michael and Violet in the bedding department at Dovetail.

How Dovetail supports a workforce with disabilities or other disadvantages

For 150 years Dovetail has proven a welcoming workplace for lots of people with disabilities or disadvantages, with the company forming in the mid-1990s as two independent charities, Lord Roberts and Blindcraft, merged.

It’s not surprising then, that Michael has settled in quickly. He explains: “It’s good because it’s productive, it’s a job I can do even though I’m visually impaired. It’s designed for that and they’ve done it for decades.

“The factory is designed for disabled people. It’s all yellow, which is a good colour for visually impaired people to see. And the department I’m in, bedding, that’s where visually impaired people would go because that’s how it’s set up.

“The other people who aren’t visually impaired, they’re looking out for you. It looks a really busy shop floor, but there are dedicated ways to get through it, and if anything is lying about, someone will grab it.”

The legacy of Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee

Accessible workplaces are vitally important for workers with disabilities or disadvantages. In Dundee, Dovetail provides employment to around 50 people, 30 of whom are either disabled or disadvantaged (with plans to grow the workforce in future).

For Michael, the job at Dovetail allows him independence – he’s worked since the age of 16, in the army and then running his own business, and he can continue working now at Dovetail. He’s appreciative to CEO Stephen Lynch for the opportunity, and he also recognises how key the registered charity and social enterprise is for the other employees. He says: “I wouldn’t like the thought of this place not being here.”

But as much as every order with Dovetail goes a long way in helping to keep the social enterprise going, customers also receive great quality, hand-made furniture.

Michael explains: “Everything is made from scratch. There’s no big robot that kicks a mattress out at the end. It’s all people.”

And the knowledge, skills and expertise that’s been developed over Dovetail Enterprise’s long history results in mattresses designed to last – with a reputation for quality that extends far beyond Dundee. Michael adds: “You get people phoning up asking to buy mattresses after they’ve been in a hotel and looked to see, because they’ve had a good night’s sleep, and our name’s been on the mattress. We’ve had people phone up from London.”

You can support the work of Dovetail and enjoy a great night’s sleep by purchasing a new mattress. Dovetail Enterprises is located at Dunsinane Industrial Estate and the showroom is open 8.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday, and between 10am and 4pm Saturdays. Pop in to see what’s on offer and learn more about Dovetail.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
Joint Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill
Join Talent: Angus recruitment firm adds 50 staff and opens new office
A third of respondents said they had to dip into their savings in the last three months to get by (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘Difficult or impossible’ for a third of adults to cover an extra £20 expense
Gas prices will remain high in 2023. (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy experts look to next winter as gas crisis is set to continue in…
Thousands of shops closed during 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Nearly 50 shops closed their doors every day in UK last year – survey
Drivers have been told to plan their journeys ahead of strike action after New Year’s Day (Dave Thompson/PA)
Drivers urged to plan ahead for new year journeys as strikes hit highways
Charity shops want wearable second-hand clothes to sell on (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charity shops are not a dumping ground for ultra-fast fashion, says Traid boss
The London market kicks off 2023 with a gloomy backdrop as the UK is forecasted to plunge into recession and economies globally wrestle with sky-high inflation amid the energy and cost crisis.
London market set for year of two halves after gloomy start to 2023, say…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented