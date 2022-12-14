Fife music shop that shut for nearly three years reopens after takeover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife music shop has reopened following a significant investment after being closed for more than two-and-a-half years.

Kenny’s Music in Dunfermline closed at the onset of the Covid pandemic.

A shortage of stock meant the Elgin Street store hadn’t been open since, but it’s now finally welcoming customers back.

Behind the scenes, a management buy-out has seen Alex Marten take over as managing director.

Kenny Graham, who founded the firm – which also has a store in Dundee’s Castle Street – has retired.

Fife music shop back open

Alex said: “We closed in March 2020 because of Covid and wasn’t opened back up afterwards.

“There was a strong possibility it wouldn’t ever open back up.

“Supply chain shortages meant we couldn’t get enough stock for the shop.

“As of June this year, the company is of new ownership and we decided to invest in the store, refit it and reopen.

“It’s not easy to run a retail business in the current climate.

“But we feel there is a real place for a store that understands the local music scene.

Alex said the response has been excellent.

“Part of the reason we decided to open again was we had so many people asking when the shop was going to reopen.

“The response has been amazing. We’ve got loads of people picking up Christmas presents.

“We’ve had great support from the local community.”

Plans to grow Kenny’s Music business

Having taken the helm, Alex wants to grow the business.

He has experience in the industry having run Edinburgh-based Red Dog Music until 2018.

Alex started working at Kenny’s Music last year running its website.

He said his fellow staff were the inspiration behind taking on the business.

“The people are all really friendly and welcoming and they offer great customer service.

“I knew the company would be a success because of the people.”

He also plans to stock a wider range of products and become a hub for local musicians.

“We want to get involved in putting on events in the store with local bands.

“We want to support local musicians and help them as much as we can.”

In the long-term, he wants Kenny’s Music to become Scotland’s musical instrument chain.

“We’re focusing on the local market and we want to serve the community that supports us.

“That’s something online retailers aren’t able to do.