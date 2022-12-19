Perth auctioneer stuffed with bids as taxidermy sale sews up £10,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biggest sale of high-quality taxidermy in Scotland this century raised around £10,000 at auction in Perth.

The sale was the largest ever for Iain Smith Auctioneers, based at Perth Airport.

A case of Arctic hares topped the bidding at the monthly sale, going under the hammer for £1,500.

While bids came in from across Europe and even from America, a local buyer secured the prized lot.

A capercaillie fetched around £550 while other examples of museum standard taxidermy were sold for between £400 and £500.

The four-day sale broke saleroom records for a third month in succession.

Mr Smith said: “There was widespread interest in the taxidermy collection which came from a Perthshire estate but, ironically, the Arctic hares were snapped up by a determined local buyer”.

Two horse-drawn carriages used on an estate near Crieff sold for nearly £1,000.

Silverware sold for four-figure sum

A box of mixed silverware generated bids in excess of £7,000.

Mr Smith said: “The box included a huge late 19th century tray which weighed in at six kilograms, the heaviest I have ever handled.

“It wasn’t so much the antique value as its scrap value in silver which ensured a £3,200 sale.

“We were clearing some cottages on a Perthshire estate. We got a call to say there was a box of metal and plateware to pick up from a garage.

“Nowadays the popularity of programmes like Antiques Roadshow, Flog It and Bargain Hunt has everyone looking through their attics hoping to unearth a gem.

“It just goes to show sometimes it can pay off handsomely.”

The sale rounded off the year in style.

Mr Smith said it justified decision to invest in Scotland’s biggest auction house.

His previous premises at Perth airport were destroyed by a fire.

“It was another record breaker,” said Mr Smith.

“We sold 3,000 lots and in volume and value it tripled the average numbers before we relocated.

“It was a good way to sign off for the year.”