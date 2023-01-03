Angus hotel with spectacular views on sale for £750,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus hotel run by its current owners for 15 years has been put up for sale.

The nine-bedroom Grey Harling Hotel, at East Links in Montrose, is on the market for £750,000.

The property is being marketed by Christie & Co.

The sale brochure states: “The property has been refurbished to a high standard and offers great potential for an ongoing purchaser going forward.”

On the ground floor, the hotel features a reception area and guest lounge and function area for 40 guests.

Also on the ground floor is a restaurant for 50.

The main bar is situated in between the restaurant and reception area with a fully fitted commercial kitchen on the ground floor.

Eight of the en suite rooms are on the first floor with an additional letting room on the ground floor, with access from the hotel and courtyard.

Two-bed owner’s accommodation is included within the property and is located on the first floor, with separate access.

The brochure adds that each of the rooms have been refurbished to a high standard and offer spectacular views over the golf course.

Outside, the property has a beer garden that can accommodate 70 people and a car park for 15 vehicles.

And the brochure adds: “The premises has been operating as a hotel with bar and restaurant.

“The guest lounge area provides an opportunity for public hire as a small function venue. The restaurant offers great potential in terms of expanding the current trade.”

