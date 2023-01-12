Fife woman named one of UK’s most inspirational female entrepreneurs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife woman who co-founded an outdoor exercise business in 2021 has been named one of the UK’s most inspirational female entrepreneurs.

Gill Erskine from Kingsbarns runs WildStrong, a community building and exercise franchise, which she helped launch in 2021.

Now, she has been recognised as one of the UK’s most inspirational and dynamic female entrepreneurs by the f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign.

The campaign, run by Small Business Britain, was launched in 2017. It aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners.

Gill said she was honoured to be on the list.

“It is nice to be part of a group of women who are starting up interesting businesses.

“There is already so much support in that group of 100 – it’s great to be involved In that.

“It was a surprise because we’re a really small company, so you don’t expect this kind of thing, but it’s nice to be recognised.”

Getting people moving

Gill set up WildStrong initially alongside her friend Megan Badger as a voluntary venture to help people who don’t like going to the gym get fitter.

“Three years on, I still don’t have the motivation on a cold January evening to go out and exercise,” she said.

“I still need to know the group is going to be there.”

Her husband Andrew is also involved in the running of WildStrong. He is a former personal trainer who also worked for Public Health Scotland.

Gill added: “He wanted to do more about how to get people moving in their daily lives rather than this idea of doing a workout then going back to sitting at their desks.

“I ran a food production company, which I sold just before having kids.

“We come at the business from very different angles, but we bounce ideas off each other.”

Fife woman’s plans for WildStrong

WildStrong currently runs one Fife group, at Falkland and has two franchises south of the border.

Gill said it is not just about getting fit, it is about bringing people together.

She plans to launch a second on the Cambo Estate in the summer.

“We’re hoping to start three more groups – so we provide all the training for the franchisees.

“It’s set up primarily for women who run it as a side hussle to their day jobs.

“We’re going to do some pop-up events as well.”

Small Business Britain founder Michelle Ovens, passed on her praise to the Fife entrepreneur.

Michelle said: “It is vital we celebrate the phenomenal contribution that women running businesses are making across the UK.”