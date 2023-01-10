Amazon plans to close Scottish warehouse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Online retail giant Amazon plans to close one of its Scottish warehouses in a move which will affect 1,200 jobs.

The firm revealed plans to shut three warehouses in the UK, including one in Scotland.

An Amazon spokesman said the firm has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock.

It is understood all workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.

It is understood these proposals are separate from Amazon’s plan to cut around 18,000 jobs worldwide as part of a drive to cut costs.

Amazon is a major Fife employer with around 2,000 staff in Dunfermline, the firm’s third largest fulfilment centre in the UK. This is not under threat of closure.

Amazon to close three UK warehouses

An Amazon spokesman said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

“As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities or open new sites.

“We’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

“All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities.

“We remain committed to our customers, employees and communities across the UK.”

Meanwhile, the firm revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham.

These will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.

A ‘kick in the teeth’ for workers, says union

Meanwhile, GMB has described the move to shut the warehouses as a “kick in the teeth” for Amazon workers.

GMB organiser Steve Garelick said: “Hard-up Amazon workers can’t suddenly be expected to up sticks and move to a different fulfilment centre which may be many miles away.

“Amazon has failed to bring a stable employment model due to their long-standing health and safety issues and poor workplace practices.

“To move forward with stability, Amazon needs to engage with the workforce through their union GMB.”