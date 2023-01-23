Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business

By Rob McLaren
January 23 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 23 2023, 8.48am
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.

A start-up based at University of Dundee hopes to create a vaccine against Strep A.

Rhapseda’s technology drives down the cost of creating vaccines. It says its work could reduce our reliance on antibiotics.

It has won funding from Scottish Enterprise in recognition of its potential to drive employment and address the need to create new vaccines for human and animal diseases.

Rhapseda was founded by Dr Helge Dorfmueller, with Gillian Brown its commercial champion who drives business opportunities.

She said the company’s ambition is to build a global business from Dundee.

“Rhapseda represents a step change in vaccine development,” Gillian said.

“It offers scope to develop a range of affordable vaccines, including Strep A, which has been a source of great concern in recent months.

“Our ambition is to build a global vaccine development business in Dundee.

“We want to create high-value employment in a company with international reach.”

Rhapseda international interest

The Rhapseda technology makes use of new processes for the creation of glycoconjugate vaccines.

These vaccines are one of our most effective means of combating infections but are expensive to create.

Rhapseda founder Dr Helge Dorfmueller. Image: University of Dundee.

Reducing this cost has attracted interest from all over the world.

“We are already developing significant commercial and scientific relationships across the globe from Europe to the US and South Korea,” Gillian said.

“We look forward to building on these relationships this year and bringing international investment into vaccine development in Scotland.”

Life science innovation district plans

The potential of the bioeconomy to grow the number of companies proving high quality jobs locally was highlighted in the Dundee Partnership’s new City Plan.

It includes a commitment to continuing to develop a life science innovation district, backed by Tay Cities Deal cash, which could bring investment and create jobs.

Professor Sir Mike Ferguson, regius professor of life sciences, co-leads the Growing the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster project.

He said: “The life sciences innovation district will help create and retain more high-growth life sciences companies from our outstanding research base.

“It will also attract other companies into the region.

“We can expect a significant boost to our local economy and exciting employment opportunities for our citizens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

BT is being investigated by Ofcom in relation to its obligation to provide customers with clear and simple contract information (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofcom to investigate BT’s customer contract information compliance
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Croydon Street Ambulance Station in Bristol as the bitter dispute over pay continues (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sunak accused of ‘abdication of leadership’ during NHS pay dispute
Ofgem is to review the checks and balances energy firms have around placing customers on pre-payment meters, warning it will take further legal action if it finds they are not taking due care (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ofgem vows to tackle ‘inappropriate energy supplier pre-payment meter practices’
Boutique cinema chain Everyman Media Group has revealed rocketing profits despite a slowdown in film production over the past year resulting in fewer film releases (Everyman Media Group/PA)
Profits rocket for Everyman as Top Gun sequel brings people back to cinemas
Over-50s group Saga has revealed talks to sell the underwriting arm of its insurance division to help pay down its debts.
Saga in talks to sell insurance underwriting arm
Funeral firm Dignity has been swept up by a group of investors linked to its former chief executive in a takeover move worth around £281 million, as it cautioned investors over tumbling profits (Steve Parsons/PA)
Funeral firm Dignity swept up by investors in £281m takeover deal
Pub group Fuller’s has warned over annual earnings (Yui Mok/PA)
Fuller’s issues warning over earnings after train strike hit
Nadhim Zahawi is not planning to resign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Zahawi not planning to resign over tax as Sunak comes under pressure
CBI director general Tony Danker has raised concerns about the Retained EU Law Bill (Jacob King/PA)
Big decisions needed on green growth as UK lags behind rivals – CBI chief
The economy is expected to contract by 0.7% this year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Recession to be worse than previously thought, experts say

Most Read

1
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man’s quest to improve city centre leads to app launch
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
Dundee councillor Lynne Short speaking at a gender reform demonstration.. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to ‘Auschwitz’
7
4
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon’s ‘human trafficking’…
5
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Police in attendance at the crash on Arran Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
8
Satinder Singh Sidhu, the owner of restaurant Sidhu's, on County Place Image: Amie Flett.
Licence granted for Perth restaurant whose owner dreams of winning Michelin star
9
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia ‘went through hell’ in local hospital
10
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were ‘bored as f**k’

More from The Courier

Ballo the otter found near-dead near Kinross
Otter driven over and left for dead in Kinross makes recovery
24 December 2020 A large green Alpha Laval slurry tank on a small farm on the Stockbridge Road near Donaghadee in County Down Northern Ireland; Shutterstock ID 1881662047; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
Disappointment over agri-environment package but slurry support welcomed
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January. Image: SNS
Joao Balde: We want to reward dedicated Arbroath fans by staying in Championship
Fire appliance heading to Rossie Priory. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle blaze at historic Rossie Priory in Carse of Gowrie
Aziz Behich and Messi, left, and James Stokes, right. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DCT
Lionel Messi or University of Stirling? Dundee United ace Aziz Behich affords the same…
Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
'Long-term decline' in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Post Thumbnail
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse

Editor's Picks

Most Commented