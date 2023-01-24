Construction of second £250m Royal Navy warship begins in Rosyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Construction of second £250m Royal Navy warship begins in Rosyth

By Gavin Harper
January 24 2023, 4.25pm Updated: January 25 2023, 8.43am
Workers and guests gathered in the assembly room of Babcock's base in Rosyth to mark the beginning of construction with a steel cutting ceremony
Workers and guests gathered in the assembly room of Babcock's base in Rosyth to mark the beginning of construction with a steel cutting ceremony. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Construction has begun on the second £250m warship at Babcock’s base in Rosyth, as part of a £1.25 billion contract.

A total of five Royal Navy warships are being built by Babcock at its Fife base. The project will support around 1,250 Fife jobs.

At its peak, the project will also support a further 1,250 jobs across the UK.

Babcock has also created a further 250 new jobs with a focus on recruiting people who are not currently in education, employment, or training.

A steel cutting ceremony marked the start of the build of HMS Active.

The steel cutting ceremony marks the beginning of construction.
The steel cutting ceremony marks the beginning of construction. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It comes just 16 months after work began on the first of the fleet, HMS Venturer.

At the steel cutting ceremony were veterans from the former Royal Navy Type 21 frigate and namesake HMS Active. It played a key role in the Falklands conflict

A ‘momentous occasion’ at Rosyth

Babcock chief executive David Lockwood said he was “immensely proud” to mark the latest milestone.

Guests at the steel cutting ceremony at Rosyth
Guests at the steel cutting ceremony at Rosyth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He added: “The first cut of steel for HMS Active is a momentous occasion for this critical UK defence programme as we put another ship into production.

“The Type 31 programme is a game-changer in the delivery of naval platforms.

“We are already witnessing the tangible benefits that the programme will deliver.”

Progress on first Type 31 warship construction

The entire Type 31 fleet is expected to be delivered by the end of 2028. It is also expected to enter service by the end of 2030.

It will carry a crew of up to 105 that will be deployed on duties around the world.

Alex Chalk, minister for defence procurement, said the UK Government remains “absolutely” committed to building the the Type 31 frigates.

He said the government stood by the programme following speculation it would be cancelled under the defence spending review.

Defence experts have also warned the programme could be brought to a halt if Scotland votes for independence.

Mr Chalk said: “We are absolutely committed to building the Type 31s.

“The reason for that is because it is such a capable and modern ship, so it’s adaptable which means you no longer find yourself in a situation where you’ve got some incredibly expensive bit of kit doing humanitarian work.

“It can be configured for the mission you need to carry out.”

He welcomed another milestone in the programme at the ceremony..

Mr Chalk added: “This work delivers growth across the country, supports thousands of jobs, and showcases the strength of the union.”

The first of the Type 31 frigates, HMS Venturer, under construction at Rosyth.
Construction is continuing on the first of the Type 31 frigates, HMS Venturer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The ceremony was held in the £31 million assembly hall, which can house two frigates for uninterrupted, parallel assembly.

The first of the Type 31 class, HMS Venturer, currently has both engine sets installed.

Work is progressing towards the consolidation of the hull.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Marks & Spencer’s chairman has become the latest business leader to criticise the Government’s economic policy, with Archie Norman calling plans to ease post-Brexit trade ‘overbearing’ and ‘baffling’ (Alamy/PA)
M&S chair says UK Government’s ‘baffling’ post-Brexit plans will wreck trade
The Welsh Ambulance Trust said there is a current deficit of £15 million in their draft budget for next year.
Welsh Ambulance Service facing up to £15m in cuts
Health workers are taking part in strike action in Northern Ireland on Thursday over pay and safe staffing levels (PA)
Health workers take to the picket lines in Northern Ireland
Many people who switched account said their new bank’s app made them prefer it to their old account (Alamy/PA)
Surge in current account customers ditching and switching their bank
Many broadband customers face a price rise in April (PA)
Broadband firms urged to axe mid-contract exit fees as prices rise
UK car production fell to its lowest level since 1956 last year as output was hit by global shortages of semiconductor chips, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Car production sinks to lowest level since 1950s
The company’s profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago (Chris Carlson/AP)
Tesla says fourth quarter profit rose 59%
The site in Blyth (PA)
Ministers will look ‘seriously’ at any credible Britishvolt takeover bids
The report said this year’s 1.9% economic growth forecast is one of the lowest growth rates in recent decades (Yui Mok/PA)
UN forecasts fall in global economic growth to 1.9%
The average customer was paid £2.50 in special points (Leon Neal/PA)
Octopus Energy pays out more than £1m to customers in energy saving scheme

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented