Dundonian Glenn named bus driver of the year

A Dundee bus driver has achieved the highest customer satisfaction rating in the country.

Glenn Taylor said he was “made up” to win the title of 2022 Driver of the Year.

It is the first time the award has been given by coach operator FlixBus, which added Dundee and Perth to its network last year.

Glenn’s award is based on star ratings given by customers last year.

Driving buses for over eight years, Glenn has been a FlixBus driver for sister company McGill’s since 2022, operating its daily Glasgow to Aberdeen route.

Glenn said: “I was asked to come in to work early with no idea as to why. When I found out, I was made up. I would like to thank FlixBus for the award – it’s a real honour to win this.”

What is the secret to Glenn’s success?

When asked what he thought made a great driver, Glenn said: “Safety is always first priority, but passenger experience is a very close second.

“For me, the passengers are everything. I’ve always worked with the public.

“I believe you should treat everyone how you would want to be treated as a customer.”

The award was presented to Glenn by Colin Napier, McGill’s group service delivery director at its Dundee training academy. He also presented Glenn with a remote controlled model FlixBus.

He said Glenn had raised the bar for drivers.

“We’ve just launched a driver training plan which supports coach drivers to obtain a recognised qualification, as well as our three in-house driver training academies,” he said.

“We hope to hear from individuals who believe they have what it takes to match the calibre we expect.”

A recent announcement from McGill’s and FlixBus explained that an additional 18 coaches would be added to the FlixBus network, taking the total number 25.

McGill’s is currently recruiting drivers and those considering a career in the industry.bus