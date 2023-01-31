Dundonian Glenn named bus driver of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundonian Glenn named bus driver of the year

By Rob McLaren
January 31 2023, 3.50pm Updated: January 31 2023, 3.51pm
Dundee bus driver Glenn Taylor named the UK's best driver. Image: Flixbus
Dundee bus driver Glenn Taylor named the UK's best driver. Image: Flixbus

A Dundee bus driver has achieved the highest customer satisfaction rating in the country.

Glenn Taylor said he was “made up” to win the title of 2022 Driver of the Year.

It is the first time the award has been given by coach operator FlixBus, which added Dundee and Perth to its network last year.

Glenn’s award is based on star ratings given by customers last year.

Driving buses for over eight years, Glenn has been a FlixBus driver for sister company McGill’s since 2022, operating its daily Glasgow to Aberdeen route.

Glenn said: “I was asked to come in to work early with no idea as to why. When I found out, I was made up. I would like to thank FlixBus for the award – it’s a real honour to win this.”

What is the secret to Glenn’s success?

When asked what he thought made a great driver, Glenn said: “Safety is always first priority, but passenger experience is a very close second.

“For me, the passengers are everything. I’ve always worked with the public.

“I believe you should treat everyone how you would want to be treated as a customer.”

The award was presented to Glenn by Colin Napier, McGill’s group service delivery director at its Dundee training academy.  He also presented Glenn with a remote controlled model FlixBus.

He said Glenn had raised the bar for drivers.

Glenn says safety and customer experience are the most important parts of this job. Image: Flixbus

“We’ve just launched a driver training plan which supports coach drivers to obtain a recognised qualification, as well as our three in-house driver training academies,” he said.

“We hope to hear from individuals who believe they have what it takes to match the calibre we expect.”

A recent announcement from McGill’s and FlixBus explained that an additional 18 coaches would be added to the FlixBus network, taking the total number 25.

McGill’s is currently recruiting drivers and those considering a career in the industry.bus

