Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation

By Gavin Harper
February 3 2023, 3.56pm Updated: February 3 2023, 5.40pm
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
An aerial view of Alyth Substation. Image: SSEN.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Shares jumped in the City on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Plunging pound helps push FTSE to record close
RMT members were being paid significantly less than similar positions across the network, the union said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Maintenance workers on Elizabeth Line to stage 24-hour strike
The oil giant’s results come less than a week after its big rival Shell (Andrew Milligan/PA)
BP to be shot into spotlight with expected bumper profits set to be revealed
A man looks up at electronic ticker tape showing the FTSE 100 inside the London Stock Exchange (Nick Ansell/PA)
FTSE 100 hits record as traders celebrate easing recession fears
Suppliers have been accused of bad practices when dealing with vulnerable customers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Suppliers opposed extra protections against force-fitting prepayment meters
The GMB said it had agreed to suspend strike action while further talks took place (Alamy/PA)
Planned strikes by nurses, ambulance workers and health staff in Wales suspended
(Jacob King/PA)
Planned strike by ambulance workers in Wales suspended amid new offer
The boss of a trade union whose train driver members walked out on Friday in a row over pay and conditions said he was delayed by “bloody rail strikes’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Train driver union boss delayed by ‘bloody rail strikes’ as members walk out
The tech sector has been hit hard, with nervous investors selling off stock as growth has slowed post-pandemic (Tim Goode/PA)
Tech giants post sluggish financial results as sector struggles continue
Former Ofgem boss Dermot Nolan said that banning the forced installation of prepayment meters might be right, but would lead to higher bills for everyone else (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy suppliers told to review meter practices as questions raised over courts

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss
Vape litter collected off the streets by Laura Young, Dundonian climate activist and influencer. Image: Laura Young
Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes
John Frederiksen spent just four months at Raith Rovers. Images: Raith TV and SNS.
The cult of John Frederiksen: How 6'8" striker made HUGE impression despite short stint…
Courier - Scott Milne - Kinnoul Hill Walk - CR0032696 - Perth - Picture shows: Kinnoul hill walk for Boxing Day feature on the best walks in Courier County. 13/12/2021-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
Finn Robson is determined to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Finn Robson praised for 'elegant' style as Forfar loan stint prepares…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The Internat Barley Hub is costing more than predicted Picture shows; IBH . Dundee. Nancy Nicolson/DCT Media Date; 02/02/2023
Flagship Barley Hub faces deficit of £10m as costs soar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented