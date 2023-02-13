Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside and Fife companies were among the big winners at VisitScotland’s Scottish Thistle Awards.

The awards are described as the highest accolade in the Scottish hospitality, tourism and events sector.

Comrie Croft in Perthshire – an ecosystem of collaborating nature-based enterprises – won the inaugural responsible tourism award.

It was praised by judges for leading the way in responsible tourism and ensuring that it is embedded into every aspect of their activity.

The 150th Open which took place in St Andrews received the award for outstanding sporting event.

Best self catering accommodation experience went to Morton of Pitmilly in St Andrews.

Meanwhile WeeCOOK Kitchen in Carnoustie won the best eatery experience award and Thyme Deli & Bistro at Errichel Farm in Aberfeldy won the food tourism trophy.

Reaction from winners

Five of the 17 national awards went to companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

Errichel’s chef patron Paul Newman said: “We’re blown away to have brought this national award home to Perthshire.

“This is an amazing area full of wonderful food tourism experiences and we’re honoured to be flying the flag.

“Hopefully this award encourages even more to turn off the A9 and come and see what it’s all about.”

Morton of Pitmillie added: “We are absolutely over the moon. It means so much to be recognised at national level and it is a testimony to all the hard work, dedication and commitment of our amazing Pitmilly dream team.”

Importance of Scottish Thistle Awards

The evening, which brought together more than 400 representatives from the tourism and hospitality industry, was hosted by TV and radio presenter Jennifer Reoch and TV presenter JJ Chalmers.

Steven Walker, chair of the Scottish Thistle Awards industry panel, said: “Tourism and events create jobs, sustain communities and contribute significantly to the economy.

“The awards shine the spotlight on the very best of Scotland’s tourism industry.

“Businesses and individuals work tirelessly to create the fantastic destination and visitor experiences that Scotland is famous for. ”