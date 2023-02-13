Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

By Rob McLaren
February 13 2023, 3.59pm
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023

Tayside and Fife companies were among the big winners at VisitScotland’s Scottish Thistle Awards.

The awards are described as the highest accolade in the Scottish hospitality, tourism and events sector.

Comrie Croft in Perthshire – an ecosystem of collaborating nature-based enterprises – won the inaugural responsible tourism award.

It was praised by judges for leading the way in responsible tourism and ensuring that it is embedded into every aspect of their activity.

The 150th Open which took place in St Andrews received the award for outstanding sporting event.

Best self catering accommodation experience went to Morton of Pitmilly in St Andrews.

Meanwhile WeeCOOK Kitchen in Carnoustie won the best eatery experience award and Thyme Deli & Bistro at Errichel Farm in Aberfeldy won the food tourism trophy.

Reaction from winners

Five of the 17 national awards went to companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

Errichel’s chef patron Paul Newman said: “We’re blown away to have brought this national award home to Perthshire.

“This is an amazing area full of wonderful food tourism experiences and we’re honoured to be flying the flag.

Errichel Farmhouse which contains the award-winning deli. Image: Errichel Farm

“Hopefully this award encourages even more to turn off the A9 and come and see what it’s all about.”

Morton of Pitmillie added: “We are absolutely over the moon. It means so much to be recognised at national level and it is a testimony to all the hard work, dedication and commitment of our amazing Pitmilly dream team.”

Importance of Scottish Thistle Awards

The evening, which brought together more than 400 representatives from the tourism and hospitality industry, was hosted by TV and radio presenter Jennifer Reoch and TV presenter JJ Chalmers.

Steven Walker, chair of the Scottish Thistle Awards industry panel, said: “Tourism and events create jobs, sustain communities and contribute significantly to the economy.

WeeCOOK owner Hayley Wilkes with her Scottish Thistle Award for beat eatery experience. Image: Chris Watt.

“The awards shine the spotlight on the very best of Scotland’s tourism industry.

“Businesses and individuals work tirelessly to create the fantastic destination and visitor experiences that Scotland is famous for. ”

