Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus lawyers complete merger

Legal firms Hodge Solicitors LLP of Blairgowrie and Watson + Lyall Bowie in Coupar Angus have merged.

The firms said the merger means they will be well placed to support clients over a wider geographical area with their full range of legal services.

The merged firm will operate from their existing premises at Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie and Union Bank Building, Coupar Angus.

The group also includes an estate agency arm, property@hodge, which opened in 2009 in Blairgowrie.

The partners of the merged firms are Andrew Hodge, Michael Tavendale, Stephen Lafferty, Kevin Lancaster, Alison Hodge and Ryan Aitken.

As well as now having a complement of six solicitors, the firm employs two trainee solicitors and a combined support staff of 14.

Long history

Hodge Solicitors LLP can trace its roots to 1893 when it was founded by William Keay & J.M. Hodge at 21 Reform Street, Dundee.

In 1897, they opened a Blairgowrie office at 28 Wellmeadow where it ran a legal practice and, for many years of the last century, also ran their soft fruit business.

Watson + Lyall Bowie dates is of a similar age, operating from their existing offices in Calton Street, Coupar Angus.

It also had an office for many years in George Street, Perth.