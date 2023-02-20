Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus lawyers complete merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus lawyers complete merger

By Rob McLaren
February 20 2023, 5.56am
Hodge Solicitors and Watson + Lyall Bowie have merged. Image: Hodge Solicitors.

Legal firms Hodge Solicitors LLP of Blairgowrie and Watson + Lyall Bowie in Coupar Angus have merged.

The firms said the merger means they will be well placed to support clients over a wider geographical area with their full range of legal services.

The merged firm will operate from their existing premises at Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie and Union Bank Building, Coupar Angus.

The group also includes an estate agency arm, property@hodge, which opened in 2009 in Blairgowrie.

The partners of the merged firms are Andrew Hodge, Michael Tavendale, Stephen Lafferty, Kevin Lancaster, Alison Hodge and Ryan Aitken.

As well as now having a complement of six solicitors, the firm employs two trainee solicitors and a combined support staff of 14.

Long history

Hodge Solicitors LLP can trace its roots to 1893 when it was founded by William Keay & J.M. Hodge at 21 Reform Street, Dundee.

In 1897, they opened a Blairgowrie office at 28 Wellmeadow where it ran a legal practice and, for many years of the last century, also ran their soft fruit business.

Watson + Lyall Bowie dates is of a similar age, operating from their existing offices in Calton Street, Coupar Angus.

It also had an office for many years in George Street, Perth.

