Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

A Dundee company set up to promote the work of local artists is to close next month due in part to rising operating costs.

Dundee Design Project was set up in 2018 by artist Fiona Peel to allow artists and makers a place to sell their work.

The community interest company’s first premises was on Commercial Street. It moved to a unit on the top floor of the Wellgate Centre in the summer of 2019.

In its four years, the project has worked with more than 60 artists.

However, just a few months on from outlining plans to find bigger premises, it is to close.

In a social media post, Fiona said the business had failed to sufficiently recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added rising costs had also played a part in the decision to shut.

Fiona did not respond to requests for comment by The Courier.

Dundee Design Project’s reasons for closing

The post said: “It is with regret that Dundee Design Project CIC will be closing for business as of March 17.

“Unfortunately, we have never fully recovered from the pandemic lockdown.

“That combined with the uncertainty over the future of Wellgate, increase in cost of utilities along with an impending rent increase have made it unviable to continue trading.”

Fiona said there will be a closing down sale, before thanking customers for their support.

‘A sign of the times’

Customers and local artists voiced their disappointment on social media.

One wrote: “I love this wee gem of a shop – so sad to see that it’s closing down”.

Another described the closure as a “sign of the times”.

And a third wrote: “So sorry to hear this, very sad”.

The demise of Dundee Design Project follows the closure of another city-based group based in the Wellgate.

Women’s Business Station was forced to close last November after it lost out on key funding.

The group aimed to help women on their entrepreneurial journeys.