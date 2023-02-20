Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

By Gavin Harper
February 20 2023, 3.41pm Updated: February 20 2023, 6.11pm
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Dundee company set up to promote the work of local artists is to close next month due in part to rising operating costs.

Dundee Design Project was set up in 2018 by artist Fiona Peel to allow artists and makers a place to sell their work.

The community interest company’s first premises was on Commercial Street. It moved to a unit on the top floor of the Wellgate Centre in the summer of 2019.

In its four years, the project has worked with more than 60 artists.

However, just a few months on from outlining plans to find bigger premises, it is to close.

In a social media post, Fiona said the business had failed to sufficiently recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added rising costs had also played a part in the decision to shut.

Fiona did not respond to requests for comment by The Courier.

Dundee Design Project’s reasons for closing

The post said: “It is with regret that Dundee Design Project CIC will be closing for business as of March 17.

“Unfortunately, we have never fully recovered from the pandemic lockdown.

Inside the Dundee Design Project shop in the Wellgate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“That combined with the uncertainty over the future of Wellgate, increase in cost of utilities along with an impending rent increase have made it unviable to continue trading.”

Fiona said there will be a closing down sale, before thanking customers for their support.

‘A sign of the times’

Customers and local artists voiced their disappointment on social media.

One wrote: “I love this wee gem of a shop – so sad to see that it’s closing down”.

Another described the closure as a “sign of the times”.

And a third wrote: “So sorry to hear this, very sad”.

Dundee Design Project, set up in 2018, will close next month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The demise of Dundee Design Project follows the closure of another city-based group based in the Wellgate.

Women’s Business Station was forced to close last November after it lost out on key funding.

The group aimed to help women on their entrepreneurial journeys.

