New Fife clinic removing offensive tattoos for free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Fife clinic removing offensive tattoos for free

By Gavin Harper
February 27 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 27 2023, 8.07am
Smooth Clinic has opened a new premises in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Smooth Clinic has opened a new premises in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A new Fife clinic is offering the removal of offensive tattoos for free.

Smooth Clinic, run by Karla Rae, also offers customers a range of laser hair removal treatments.

Karla opened her first clinic in Cowdenbeath in 2021 having initially set up the business from home during the Covid pandemic.

The Fife mum has now opened a second clinic on Bonnygate in Cupar.

As well as hair removal sessions that range in cost from £35 to £192 a time, the business also carries out laser tattoo removal procedures.

Offensive tattoo removal for free

Karla offers to remove any offensive tattoos free of charge.

She said: “You might think it’s funny to get a certain tattoo, but maybe as you get older you are embarrassed by it. Styles change and people change.

“We don’t want people to be stuck with these tattoos forever.

“We wouldn’t get rid of a football club badge for example, but we would be happy to get rid of anything that is offensive or having a negative impact on someone’s life.”

The four dots on the knuckles is an anti-police tattoo.. Image: Smooth Clinic.

She said a number of clients have visited recently with an anti-police tattoo, which she has removed for free.

That is just a small part of the business she set up in 2020.

She was prompted to set up the business after discovering she had to go to Edinburgh or Glasgow for her own laser hair removal.

“I realised there was a gap in the market and I spent my life savings buying my first machine and doing the training.

“Initially I was working from home but during Covid we opened the clinic in Cowdenbeath when the first lockdown ended.”

The ‘devastating’ impact of unwanted hair

One of her aims is to use the business to help women who suffer due to unwanted body hair.

A number of medical conditions, including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome can cause hirsutism, which is excess facial and body hair.

Karla Rae inside the new Cupar clinic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Unwanted hair can have a devastating impact on ladies in many ways,” she said.

“I didn’t realise when I started that there are people out there really affected by having excess hair.

“When they come in, they are really embarrassed. We just want to do our best to help them and give their confidence back.”

Hopes to continue growth of Fife business

To help anyone affected, Karla has launched a membership programme where clients pay for their first six visits.

Thereafter they can take out a £30-a-month membership and can return as often as they need.

“It makes it more affordable to people,” Karla said.

The clinic offers a range of options for people who suffer from conditions that lead to unwanted body hair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Since its launch in 2020, Smooth Clinic has grown to a team of four across its sites in Cowdenbeath and Cupar.

Karla hopes to continue growing the business.

She added: “I’ve built up a good clientele and it’s just kept growing.

“Now we have people coming from all over Fife for treatments. That is why we wanted to open the second clinic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

The new Fife recycling centre has created 60 new Fife jobs. Image: Pinpep Media.
Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens
House sellers are shaving just over £14,000 off their original asking prices typically to achieve a sale, according to Zoopla (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Average of £14,100 being shaved off price tag to achieve home sale, study shows
Tax hikes or spending cuts would be needed for the Government to end public sector pay disputes and crippling strike action despite the UK being on course to borrow more than £30 billion less than forecast this year, according to a report (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tax hikes or spending squeeze needed to end public sector pay disputes – IFS
Grant Shapps said the UK needs more nuclear and renewables to become more energy independent (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
UK and US pledge greater energy independence
The pound enjoyed a brief resurgence against the US dollar after Britain and the EU secured a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, signalling some good news for the future of cross-border trade (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Pound enjoys ‘small relief rally’ after post-Brexit deadlock broken
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Half of people in the UK have reported buying less food when shopping in recent weeks (Aaron Chown/PA)
British households buying less food or skipping meals as cost pressures bite
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the offices of UK Finance in central London, outlining further detail on the Party’s growth mission (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer: Migration is not the answer to all our problems
Food minister Mark Spencer has summoned supermarket chiefs to explain “what they are doing to get shelves stocked again” amid shortages of fresh fruit and vegetables (PA)
Supermarket bosses meeting food minister over fruit and veg shortage
Regulator Ofgem has cut the amount suppliers can charge households for energy – but bills are still set to rise by an average £500 from April (PA)
What does Ofgem’s price cap mean for me and my energy bill?

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
5
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
The Courier/Evening Telegraph,Dundee news, Sheanne Mulholland story,CR0040546, Grove Academy school teachers on strike outside the school, wednesday 11th january..Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue
3
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Shining' menace and dog lead attack
The Hackle Rally-winning 1976 Ford Escort shared by Colin McRae and Robert Reid. Image: Silverstone Auctions
Fast Fords: Colin McRae's rally Escort outshone at auction by £590,000 Sierra
Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them…
A defibrillator was used on the referee after he collapsed at a game in Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View/Scott Baxter
Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented