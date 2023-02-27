Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet sunseeker demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet sunseeker demand

By Erikka Askeland
February 27 2023, 12.40pm
Indigo Sun outlet
Indigo Sun said its most recent financial year delivered its "best ever results".

A tanning salon chain with locations across the north of Scotland aims to add 10 stores a year as demand from sunbed seekers grows.

Indigo Sun, which has a number of shops in Tayside and Fife, said business returned even more strongly last year after having faced shutdowns during the Covid pandemic.

The family-owned firm said demand from customers seeking a sun-kissed look before their post-Covid holiday meant the chain was serving 140,000 people a week during peak periods in 2022.

Frank Taylor, the founder and chief executive of Indigo Sun said customers had been ‘determined to get back to normal’ after Covid. Image: Holyrood PR

Frank Taylor, 72, the founder and chief executive of Indigo Sun, said its most recent financial year delivered its “best ever results” as the entrepreneur set out an ambition to grow the near 100-strong chain by 10 a year.

From video stores to tanning salons

Mr Taylor set up the business in Stirling in 1993. He had previously run video rental stores. But when he saw the rise of DVDs and online streaming, he transformed the shops into tanning salons instead.

“In 2022 we saw full freedom from Covid closures. As the economy reopened, our customers were determined to get back to normal and to go on holiday with great enthusiasm,” he said.

“That was a clear signal for our customers to return to our salons. They did so in such numbers that during peak periods in 2022 we were serving 140,000 people a week.

“While those lockdown months were extremely tough, we used that time to look ahead. We set out plans to expand by 10 salons a year once business resumed.”

Between February 2020 and September 2022, Indigo Sun opened 14 new salons and refurbished another 10, with each refit costing an average £350,000. Of those 24 salons 15 are in England and nine in Scotland.

It means the firm is now the biggest tanning chain the UK, operating almost 100 tanning venues across the UK, employing 817 people. Most of the venues are 1000-2000 sq ft and on average offer 12 tanning booths.

Indigo Sun on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. 

As well as opening new salons, the group has also embarked on a refitting and refurbishment programme with an Aberdeen outlet at Danestone near Bridge of Don earmarked for a  beach club-style makeover.

How Indigo Sun has found ‘perfect niche’

Mr Taylor, who runs the business with wife Sadie and their son Ewan, says a critical element of the ongoing success is the ability to identify the best locations.

He sees an opportunity to expand the business particularly in retail outlets on major arterial routes inside towns and cities, but outside of traditional town centres.

These units are typically anchored by smaller supermarkets operated by the likes of Aldi, Tesco, Asda or M&S, with other outlets on the site including popular coffee shops such as Costa, pharmacies like Boots and popular fast-food outlets, such as KFC or Greggs.

The expansion could offer another option for commercial landlords and property managers faced with gaps left by collapsing retailers.

Indigo Sun estimate its customers like to splash their cash, spending an average of £500 on tanning per year.

He said: “We have found the perfect niche for our salons. These locations are very much about convenience. Customers drive in and can see the full retail offering in front of them, be it a supermarket, a coffee shop or a pharmacy.

“They may spend as little as 30 minutes in these retail centres – including a sunbed session – and then head on their way. That is perfect for what they need and want.”

Indigo Sun recorded a turnover of more than £26m and almost £5.6m profit in the year to end of September 2022.

Both turnover and profits doubled on the previous financial period, when performance was hampered by months of Covid lockdowns.

