Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues

By Gavin Harper
March 2 2023, 5.55am
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

A series of maintenance problems are behind a Wellgate business’ decision to leave the shopping centre.

Dundee Design Project, which sells artists’ works, announced earlier this month it would be leaving the Wellgate this month.

Its founder Fiona Peel has now expressed her anger and frustration at how repairs within the Dundee shopping centre have been handled.

Leaking pipes and broken escalators

Fiona said issues with the Wellgate have hampered her business.

Ms Peel said maintenance work on the building has stopped since a dispute began over the sale of the centre.

The centre was sold at auction in 2021. However, the sale is yet to be completed amid a dispite with Dundee City Council, which owns the land the centre was built on.

Ms Peel said: “As we were recovering from being closed during the pandemic lockdowns, maintenance to the Wellgate stopped.

“In the run up to Christmas there were no working escalators to and from the top floor for most of November and December.

Dundee Design Project will shut its Wellgate premises later this month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“And there is a leaking pipe outside the shop which means we have to put buckets out to catch the water.

“There can be a lake in front of the shop at times.

“As a result, what should have been our busiest trading period of the year was hit hard.”

Ms Perry said sales were down by as much as 50% on her projected figures pre-Christmas.Dundee Design Project was unable to recover.

She also claimed rent on the top floor premises is to increase. The service charge she pays was also set for a 12-fold increase from £100 every six months to £200 a month.

Ms Perry said: “There has been no maintenance whatsoever yet they are putting the charges up.”

A spokesperson for the Wellgate declined to comment.

Impact of Dundee Design Studio closure

She said having to close the shop is a blow to local artists.

“We worked with 60 artists who now have nowhere to sell their work.

“We sell sustainable materials that have been given to us, we do workshops and we’ve had a knit and natter group.

“All that has gone for now. The whole of the top floor of the Wellgate is like a community.

“I know this is going to have a knock-on effect.”

It is the second group to close in the Wellgate in recent months.

Women’s Business Station shut last November after it lost out on key funding. The group aimed to help women on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Art hub will return, founder vows

Despite the closure of the Wellgate shop, Fiona is determined this is not the end for Dundee Design Project.

“We’re going to keep an online presence for the time being.

Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and manager Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“At some point in the near future, we are going to be reopening. I’m in discussions with someone else about a new location.

“This is not going to be the end.”

