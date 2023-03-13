Dundee jobs boost as growing archaeology group to open city office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An archaeology, ecology and construction business that has achieved achieved multi-million-pound sales in its first three years is opening a Dundee office.

Multi-disciplinary firm Rocket Group will open its second Scottish office within the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce premises at City Quay.

The group is looking to base its archaeology and ecology teams from its Dundee site, which opens later this month.

It will be the firm’s seventh office across the UK following Edinburgh, Hexham, Barnard Castle, Darlington, Newcastle and Kent.

Over the coming months the group, which has more than 40 staff, is planning to recruit archaeology, heritage and ecology consultants.

They will work under Dr Greg Bremner, who was recently appointed regional director in Scotland.

Rocket Group co-founder Craig Huddart said: “Dundee is an amazing city with fantastic heritage and history and really friendly vibe.

“It’s ideally placed on the east coast with fantastic transport links for us to work with clients around country.

“I also have familial ties to the city and really do view it as a second home.”

Dundee projects

Meanwhile, Rocket Group also expects turnover to double over the next 12 months thanks to a number of client wins in Scotland.

The projects include heritage planning for two Dundee listed buildings – one just off Perth Road and another at Seagate.

Mr Huddart was also delighted with the appointment of Dr Bremner, a former Abertay University lecturer.

He added: “His knowledge and consultancy on economic issues can help our clients make strategic planning decisions crucial to their success – and the difference between spending thousands and millions of pounds.”

The Rocket Group’s beginnings

The Rocket Group was founded by Mr Huddart with Anthony Boyce.

It was initially established as Rocket Architectural Design, quickly expanding as more clients sought advice on built heritage assets and heritage planning.

The Rocket Group was then established as Craig and his partners Anthony, Graeme Matthews and Natasha Powers saw the need for a multi-disciplinary organisation.

It now offers a suite of services from heritage appraisals and archaeological excavation to utilities projects and the conversion of historic buildings.

Mr Huddart added: “I have worked on archaeology and heritage sites in the UK and internationally for over 20 years.

“It’s so often the case that more than one planning service is required, with one informing the next.

“With all the services as part of one group we can do this extremely efficiently.”