Dundee jobs boost as growing archaeology group to open city office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee jobs boost as growing archaeology group to open city office

By Gavin Harper
March 13 2023, 5.55am
Craig Huddart, Rocket Group co-founder, is excited about the new Dundee office. Image: Rocket Group.
Craig Huddart, Rocket Group co-founder, is excited about the new Dundee office. Image: Rocket Group.

An archaeology, ecology and construction business that has achieved achieved multi-million-pound sales in its first three years is opening a Dundee office.

Multi-disciplinary firm Rocket Group will open its second Scottish office within the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce premises at City Quay.

The group is looking to base its archaeology and ecology teams from its Dundee site, which opens later this month.

It will be the firm’s seventh office across the UK following Edinburgh, Hexham, Barnard Castle, Darlington, Newcastle and Kent.

Over the coming months the group, which has more than 40 staff, is planning to recruit archaeology, heritage and ecology consultants.

They will work under Dr Greg Bremner, who was recently appointed regional director in Scotland.

Rocket Group co-founder Craig Huddart said: “Dundee is an amazing city with fantastic heritage and history and really friendly vibe.

“It’s ideally placed on the east coast with fantastic transport links for us to work with clients around country.

“I also have familial ties to the city and really do view it as a second home.”

Dundee projects

Meanwhile, Rocket Group also expects turnover to double over the next 12 months thanks to a number of client wins in Scotland.

The projects include heritage planning for two Dundee listed buildings – one just off Perth Road and another at Seagate.

Mr Huddart was also delighted with the appointment of Dr Bremner, a former Abertay University lecturer.

Dr Greg Bremner, Rocket Group’s regional director in Scotland. Image: Rocket Group.

He added: “His knowledge and consultancy on economic issues can help our clients make strategic planning decisions crucial to their success – and the difference between spending thousands and millions of pounds.”

The Rocket Group’s beginnings

The Rocket Group was founded by Mr Huddart with Anthony Boyce.

It was initially established as Rocket Architectural Design, quickly expanding as more clients sought advice on built heritage assets and heritage planning.

The Rocket Group was then established as Craig and his partners Anthony, Graeme Matthews and Natasha Powers saw the need for a multi-disciplinary organisation.

It now offers a suite of services from heritage appraisals and archaeological excavation to  utilities projects and the conversion of historic buildings.

The Rocket Group carries out a range of archaeology, ecology and construction work. Image: The Rocket Group.

Mr Huddart added: “I have worked on archaeology and heritage sites in the UK and internationally for over 20 years.

“It’s so often the case that more than one planning service is required, with one informing the next.

“With all the services as part of one group we can do this extremely efficiently.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

A Silicon Valley Bank sign is shown (Peter Morgan/AP)
US government intervenes to prevent banking crisis
(Hannah McKay/PA)
Junior doctors to launch strike ahead of week of walkouts by several unions
Businesses are reporting better confidence, new research has found (Jane Barlow/PA)
Business confidence rebounds in Scotland, new research finds
The UK’s ability to compete internationally in electric vehicle production is at risk unless the Government urgently responds to fierce competition, an automotive industry body has claimed (John Walton/PA)
Car makers warns UK must ‘step up to compete’ in electric vehicle production
A business organisation previously backed by the King has urged the Prime Minister to ‘not waste any more time’ in making it mandatory for big companies to report their ethnicity pay gaps (Kim Cheung/ PA)
Business group urges PM to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting
People look at signs posted outside an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Silicon Valley Bank clients will get funds, says US government
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Starmer urges Hunt to get UK off ‘path of managed decline’ ahead of Budget
(Jeff Chiu/AP)
Scramble to secure Silicon Valley Bank UK takeover amid fears for tech firms hit
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Hunt vows to be responsible with UK finances ahead of Budget
Jeremy Hunt said he had held talks over the weekend (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Hunt working ‘at pace’ to help tech firms after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Most Read

1
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
2
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container
3
Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
4
Last year's Dundee Summer Sessions festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Promoters confirm major music festival not returning to Dundee this year
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Vigilante Tayside mum abducted ‘drug dealer’ and told police she would slit his throat…
7
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
8
Kane McDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee trio lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
9
Marin filmed his flatmate raping the woman and sent the footage to another person. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist filmed flatmate’s sex attack and sent footage to woman
10
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident

More from The Courier

John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids
Scott Duncan collects newspaper bills and has been speaking about his collection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Big Mac was spiked': Meet Dundee man who collects newspaper headlines
Ronnie Samson (and his nephew Gray Menzies) on Lochee Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What do Dundonians think about latest Lochee cycle lane plans?
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
EXCLUSIVE: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
NHS dentists Fife
Plummeting NHS dental treatments leaves Fife facing 'ticking time bomb'
Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented