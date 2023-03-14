Arbroath convenience store on sale with owners to retire after almost 40 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus convenience store run by its current owners for nearly four decades is up for sale.

Harbour Stores on Arbroath High Street has been run by Mohammed Ashraf for 38 years.

Mr Ashraf has decided to put the convenience store up for sale because he plans to retire.

Harbour Stores is on the market for £130,000.

Christie and Co, which is handling the sale, describes the shop as a “staple within the community” that enjoys strong repeat custom from local residents.

It adds: “This is an excellent opportunity for a new owner to obtain a well-performing business with scope to increase turnover, and could be a great lifestyle change opportunity for the right individual.

“The shop also benefits from an uplift during the summer months as the many tourist attractions surrounding the town bring in extra trade.”

Mr Ashraf did not respond when contacted by The Courier.

Arbroath store an ‘outstanding opportunity’

Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a business offered as a new long-term lease.

“A new operator may also wish to expand into home delivery or introduce a hot food-to-go option, which would immediately increase turnover.”

