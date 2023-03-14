Arbroath convenience store on sale with owners to retire after almost 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Arbroath convenience store on sale with owners to retire after almost 40 years

By Gavin Harper
March 14 2023, 2.43pm Updated: March 14 2023, 3.53pm
Harbour Stores in Arbroath is for sale. Image: Christie & Co.

An Angus convenience store run by its current owners for nearly four decades is up for sale.

Harbour Stores on Arbroath High Street has been run by Mohammed Ashraf for 38 years.

Mr Ashraf has decided to put the convenience store up for sale because he plans to retire.

Harbour Stores is on the market for £130,000.

Christie and Co, which is handling the sale, describes the shop as a “staple within the community” that enjoys strong repeat custom from local residents.

It adds: “This is an excellent opportunity for a new owner to obtain a well-performing business with scope to increase turnover, and could be a great lifestyle change opportunity for the right individual.

“The shop also benefits from an uplift during the summer months as the many tourist attractions surrounding the town bring in extra trade.”

Mr Ashraf did not respond when contacted by The Courier.

Arbroath store an ‘outstanding opportunity’

Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a business offered as a new long-term lease.

“A new operator may also wish to expand into home delivery or introduce a hot food-to-go option, which would immediately increase turnover.”

Harbour Stores on Arbroath High Street. Image: Google Maps.

Christie & Co is also marketing a number of hotels across Tayside and Fife.

The 53-bedroom Ballathie House Hotel and 235-acre estate are for sale for £6 million.

A hotel on Courier country’s most expensive street is on the market for £3.5m.

The four-star Beinn Bhracaigh in Perthshire is on the market for offers over £875,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

What we know and what has been rumoured to be in the Budget
Ofgem takes action against suppliers which have ‘failed to follow the rules’
Queen’s University workers set for two-day strike over pay and pensions
Dundee law firm signals 'growth ambitions' in Tayside and Fife with new staff
UK firms should look to trade abroad amid recession fears, Santander says
NatWest limits cryptocurrency payments amid scam concerns
Banking stocks steady in aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Facebook owner Meta to axe another 10,000 jobs
Some cough medicines pulled from shelves over safety fears
Keegan calls on teaching union to enter talks instead of staging strikes

Most Read

1
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation
Perth swim club urges SNP to match UK funds and save city's leisure pool…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented