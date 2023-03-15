Tayside and Fife pub bosses frustrated at lack of energy bills support in Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside and Fife pub bosses frustrated at lack of energy bills support in Budget

By Gavin Harper
March 15 2023, 6.02pm
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.

While the decision to freeze the duty charged on draught pints has been welcomed by Tayside and Fife pub bosses, they have criticised the lack of support on energy bills.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the Brexit pubs guarantee, which means the duty on draught pints in pubs will drop up to 11p lower than in supermarkets.

That has been largely welcomed by local publicans.

However they are frustrated the government is not offering more support to businesses on energy bills.

The current support scheme stops at the end of the month.

Mr Hunt did announce more support for households in his budget on Wednesday afternoon.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivering his budget. Image: House of Commons/PA Wire

Announcing the freeze on draught pints, the chancellor said: “From August 1, the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets, a differential we will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee.

“British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen.”

Jonathan Stewart, who runs the Royal Arch Bar and Bistro in Broughty Ferry, said the draught relief was good news for the hospitality sector.

“Anything that helps the on-trade against off-trade is a good thing,” he said.

“Between 85 and 90% of all alcoholic drinks in Scotland are served in the off-trade, so anything to improve that differential for pubs is good news.”

John Justice, who runs Dundee’s Pillars Bar, said the new measure will help pubs.

He said: “It might allow pubs to keep prices frozen for a bit longer.”

Morag of The Star in Burntisland, however, said she was not sure what impact the freeze would have.

She said: “It sounds good. We’ll wait and see how much that means for customers at the pub, or prices not going up.”

‘Lack of support’ for energy bills

The pub bosses were critical of Mr Hunt for not doing more to support businesses through the energy crisis.

Mr Justice said: “All our costs are increasing. Anyone coming out of an electricity contract is going to be paying at least three times what they were previously.

“We’ve got gas canisters so that our kegs work the beer through, and the cost of that has doubled.

The Pillars showing on Dundee’s Crichton Street, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“But it’s all about getting people through the doors. If you can get the people through the doors, you’ll be OK.”

British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “The chancellor highlighted how our pubs are the most treasured community institution and we appreciate his efforts to provide some relief.

“However, a lack of immediate support in today’s Budget will still put the future of many of them at risk.”

That was a view echoed by Ms Douglas, who said: “There’s assistance for households with energy bills, but nothing for businesses.

“It is a problem and you can see businesses closing all the time.”

Despite the freeze on the duty charged on draught pints, prices at The Star will increase from next month.

“We’ve got energy bills to deal with. The living wage is going up next month so prices will have to go up.

Morag Douglas, owner of The Star Pub in Burntisland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Customers won’t be happy about that, especially when the budget says the duty on draught beers have been frozen.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Licensed Trade Association has welcomed the draught duty freeze.

But managing director Colin Wilkinson said: “I think the reaction of the licensed trade in Scotland is one of disappointment at what wasn’t mentioned in today’s budget.”

Tags

Tags

