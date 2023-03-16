First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop

By Gavin Harper
March 16 2023, 5.55am
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs. Edwards/DC Thomson.
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.

n theA family-run Fife wholesale business has opened its first shop in St Andrews.

Selbrae House, which was set up by Donny Carstairs in 2006, offers a wide range of brands and homeware products.

The business, which has its base in Kirkcaldy, includes brands such as The Just Slate Company, Scottish Made, Naturally Med and The Linen Table.

Now having established itself in the wholesale sector, the firm is branching into retail with the opening of its first store.

It has moved into the former Joules shop on St Andrews’ Bell Street after the clothes shop shut in January.

Donny said: “We’ve always wanted to have our own shop and we now think we’ve got a wide enough range to make it work.

Director Donny Carstairs. inside the St Andrews shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen a huge surge in sales of our products in Scotland.

“When you take the combination of beautiful design and illustration and the made in Scotland tag, it’s a powerful selling tool.”

‘We hope that is a good sign’

Donny and the team got the keys to their new premises just two weeks ago.

He had been looking at the former Minick Butchers on Bell Street. However when Joules moved out the town, Donny moved quickly to secure the shop.

Donny said: “We feel St Andrews has the perfect mix of tourism and home buys to make our shop successful.

Selbrae House has opened in the former Joules shop in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

“This shop is only a year’s lease and that appealed to me. We can see if we’re going to be a success in St Andrews and either renew the lease or find another premises.”

The firm, which has 40 staff in Kirkcaldy, has invested in a refurbishment of the premises and opened on Wednesday.

Donny added: “The shop was in good condition but we’ve had a big push over the past 10 working days to get it all ready.

Inside the new Selbrae House shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The amount of people who were knocking at the window and trying to get in before we opened was unbelievable. We hope that is a good sign.

“To open the shop in our home town and with a fantastic location is really exciting.”

St Andrews jobs created at new store

Four jobs have been created with the opening of the store, and more may be needed.

Donny added: “We’ll hopefully going to bring in a shipping service and a personalisation. That may add to the number of staff we need here.”

The business is very much a family affair, with Donny’s mum Louise, dad Ian, brother Colin and sister Emma all involved in the firm.

The new shop has created four jobs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He said the siblings enjoy working alongside each other.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said. “They are your best friends and your most loyal staff.

“We know where we’re going and we work well together.”

