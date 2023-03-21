Woman who ‘left school with nothing’ opens Dundee dance academy aged 21

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus woman who has started her own dancing business at the age of 21 after a difficult time at school wants to inspire young people.

Tori Barclay has launched Tori Barclay Dance Academy having graduated from Dundee’s Scottish School of Contemporary Dance last year.

Tori started dancing at the age of six and says it has brought her many opportunities over the years, including performing in Glasgow and London.

Now the former Montrose Academy pupil has launched classes at Dundee’s Fairfield Community Sports Hub.

“When I finished my degree, I was working in a pub but I knew that wasn’t for me so I decided I’d try to set up my own dance school.

“I went to Fairfield community sports hub and had a look at the studio, which is massive, and I thought that was perfect.

“I didn’t want to aim it at kids who’d already danced, it’s more for kids in the community that want to start dancing.”

Tori said dancing has not only helped her to keep fit and make friends.

She added: “It’s something I go to when I’ve got something not going right in my life. It helps me deal with my emotions.

“Dundee hasn’t got a huge amount for kids and having a hobby like dancing is going to help them from being out on the streets.”

‘Some days I want to give up’

Tori admitted running her own business has been a steep learning curve.

She said her parents Charlie and Lynn have been a huge support.

“It’s a big thing to have your own business by the age of 21,” she added.

“It is difficult at times. There’s an emotional side where some days I want to give up.

“But when I go into the class – even if I’ve only got two or three pupils – when I see them doing well and having fun, I walk out with a smile on my face.

“It’s about seeing them do well and achieving what they want to achieve.

“My dad has his own company – Barclay Training Services – and he’s helped me a lot.

“He told me a lot about what I needed to do to set up the business.

“When I was young, my mum took me all over dancing.

“I live with them at the moment, and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to run the business.”

Plans to expand Dundee dance academy

Tori said she’s proud of her achievements so far, particularly after a difficult time at high school.

“I left school without any Highers. For the degree I wanted to do, I didn’t need to do well at school. Being academically successful isn’t the be-all-and-end-all.

“When I was at university I almost lost my place for third year. I’ve never really had a back-up plan so I knew I needed to turn things around. I’m so glad that I did.”

Having recently opened her first dance academy in Dundee, Tori hopes to open more across Tayside, and eventually further afield.

“I’d like to get my own studio,” she added.

“Then long-term the goal would be to open other studios. My whole life is dancing and I want to pass that on to other people.”