Innovative construction firm Radix quadruples size of Dundee base

An innovative construction business is quadrupling the size of its Dundee base.

Founded in 2019, Dundee-based RADIX Base Systems has rapidly become the UK’s largest screw pile foundations company.

Radix says it is eradicating the need for heavy excavations and pouring carbon-heavy concrete.

It says its screw pile foundations are reducing programme lengths by up to 70%.

The firm, which moved into 3,000 sq ft premises at Drybrugh Industrial Estate in 2021, is now expanding. It has acquired a 8,500 sq ft warehouse at the industrial estate.

It has also acquired a 4,000 sq ft warehouse in Chelmsford.

The additional space will allow Radix to further increase its UK stock holding, the firm said.

New company a ‘logical next step’

It comes as Radix joins forces with Essex-based Red Leaf Group to create a new company, Radix Screw Piling.

The combined teams can offer unrivalled design, supply and installation of specialist screw piles across the UK.

The owners of the new company, Callum Milne and Christian Alexander, are confident this is the next logical step for their business endeavours.

Mr Milne said: “We founded our business on the belief that the future of construction must be efficient and sustainable and that low-carbon screw pile foundations should always be the first choice.

“By supporting the construction industry with our innovative solutions, we are helping them quite literally build a net-zero future.

“The launch of the new company increases our capacity as a group. It ensures we can continue to meet our customers’ requirements and further improve our range of products and services.”

Dundee construction firm’s ‘one-stop shop’

Radix Screw Piling has already completed installations for a 500kW solar array in Dumfries and Galloway, and a 50MW battery energy storage system in Suffolk.

As awareness grows around the benefits of screw pile foundations, their potential is realised for many other applications.

Mr Alexander added: “Having made huge strides in sectors such as renewables, leisure and tourism and infrastructure, we’re now building momentum across these markets and creating a faster installation turnaround.

“That is through better product availability, greater capacity to meet project delivery deadlines, and enhanced customer services.

“Effectively, we’re establishing a one-stop shop with installation and production expertise under one roof.”