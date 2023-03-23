Innovative construction firm Radix quadruples size of Dundee base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Innovative construction firm Radix quadruples size of Dundee base

Radix says it is eradicating the need for heavy excavations and pouring carbon-heavy concrete.

By Gavin Harper
Callum Milne and Christian Alexander at the launch of the new company, Radix Screw Piling. . Image: Radix/Chris Scott Photography.

An innovative construction business is quadrupling the size of its Dundee base.

Founded in 2019, Dundee-based RADIX Base Systems has rapidly become the UK’s largest screw pile foundations company.

It says its screw pile foundations are reducing programme lengths by up to 70%.

The firm, which moved into 3,000 sq ft premises at Drybrugh Industrial Estate in 2021, is now expanding. It has acquired a 8,500 sq ft warehouse at the industrial estate.

It has also acquired a 4,000 sq ft warehouse in Chelmsford.

The additional space will allow Radix to further increase its UK stock holding, the firm said.

New company a ‘logical next step’

It comes as Radix joins forces with Essex-based Red Leaf Group to create a new company, Radix Screw Piling.

The combined teams can offer unrivalled design, supply and installation of specialist screw piles across the UK.

The owners of the new company, Callum Milne and Christian Alexander, are confident this is the next logical step for their business endeavours.

Callum Milne and Christian Alexander at the launch of the new company. Image: Radix/Chris Scott Photography.

Mr Milne said: “We founded our business on the belief that the future of construction must be efficient and sustainable and that low-carbon screw pile foundations should always be the first choice.

“By supporting the construction industry with our innovative solutions, we are helping them quite literally build a net-zero future.

“The launch of the new company increases our capacity as a group. It ensures we can continue to meet our customers’ requirements and further improve our range of products and services.”

Dundee construction firm’s ‘one-stop shop’

Radix Screw Piling has already completed installations for a 500kW solar array in Dumfries and Galloway, and a 50MW battery energy storage system in Suffolk.

As awareness grows around the benefits of screw pile foundations, their potential is realised for many other applications.

Mr Alexander added: “Having made huge strides in sectors such as renewables, leisure and tourism and infrastructure, we’re now building momentum across these markets and creating a faster installation turnaround.

Radix has worked on this bracken treehouse in Fife. Image: Radix.

“That is through better product availability, greater capacity to meet project delivery deadlines, and enhanced customer services.

“Effectively, we’re establishing a one-stop shop with installation and production expertise under one roof.”

Tags

Conversation

