Fife man fulfils lifelong dream by opening pet shop in Kirkcaldy

A Fife man who grew up working on a Kirkcaldy farm has fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening his own pet shop in the town.

Gary Reekie, who is from the Lang Toun, spent his childhood helping out at Chapel Farm.

“I used to run about there when I was a teenager and that’s where my love of animals all began,” Gary said.

Once he’d left school, Gary went onto working full-time on the farm and gaining qualifications to work in livestock and agriculture.

He then became a special constable with the police before working as an IT analyst.

When he left the latter job last October, Gary decided to take the plunge and open his own pet supplies store.

“I’ve always had this dream of owning my own pet shop and caring for animals.

“I kept thinking about it, then eventually the correct location came up and I decided to go for it.”

Giving something back to Kirkcaldy

Gary’s Pro Pets opened its doors recently on Dunearn Drive.

Opening the shop – a refurbished former flower shop – in the heart of his hometown was “absolutely massive” for Gary.

“It had to be in the right place,” he said.

“I’m Kirkcaldy born and bred. To be able to have something in the town is really important to me.

“It’s about putting something back into the community.”

Gary doesn’t have any staff for now, though he does hope to grow the business once it is established.

He’s being supported in the venture by wife llana and children Lewis, Abi and Fraser.

“They have supported me all the way, as well as other members of my family.

“It took a lot of courage to do it, and I did wonder if it was the right decision with the cost of everything at the moment.

“You only live once and I decided to take the chance – you have to think positively about it.”

Future plans for Fife pet shop business

As well as running the shop, Gary is also a dog trainer.

“I started training dogs when I was at the farm and it’s something. I’ve got three gun dogs, and I do gun dog training, as well as basic obedience training.”

He has been thrilled with the success of his business so far.

“I’m very pleased with how it’s going.

“We’re still trying to get the word out to people, but it’s been a busy start.”

Gary hopes he can expand the business, but always wants to remain at the heart of the operation.

“I want to take staff on, and give younger people a chance to come in – like the chance I got when I was young.

“Hopefully I can grow the business, but I want it to remain a family business.

“I don’t want to grow too big that I am nowhere to be seen – I want to be at the forefront of it.”