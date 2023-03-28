Fife man fulfils lifelong dream by opening pet shop in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man fulfils lifelong dream by opening pet shop in Kirkcaldy

Gary Reekie gave up a career in IT to set up his own business, which he has ambitious plans to grow.

By Gavin Harper
Gary Reekie and wife Llana inside the shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Gary Reekie and wife Llana inside the shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Fife man who grew up working on a Kirkcaldy farm has fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening his own pet shop in the town.

Gary Reekie, who is from the Lang Toun, spent his childhood helping out at Chapel Farm.

“I used to run about there when I was a teenager and that’s where my love of animals all began,” Gary said.

Once he’d left school, Gary went onto working full-time on the farm and gaining qualifications to work in livestock and agriculture.

He then became a special constable with the police before working as an IT analyst.

When he left the latter job last October, Gary decided to take the plunge and open his own pet supplies store.

Gary Reekie inside his pet supplies shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I’ve always had this dream of owning my own pet shop and caring for animals.

“I kept thinking about it, then eventually the correct location came up and I decided to go for it.”

Giving something back to Kirkcaldy

Gary’s Pro Pets opened its doors recently on Dunearn Drive.

Opening the shop – a refurbished former flower shop – in the heart of his hometown was “absolutely massive” for Gary.

“It had to be in the right place,” he said.

“I’m Kirkcaldy born and bred. To be able to have something in the town is really important to me.

Gary hopes to give back to the KIrkcaldy community. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It’s about putting something back into the community.”

Gary doesn’t have any staff for now, though he does hope to grow the business once it is established.

He’s being supported in the venture by wife llana and children Lewis, Abi and Fraser.

“They have supported me all the way, as well as other members of my family.

“It took a lot of courage to do it, and I did wonder if it was the right decision with the cost of everything at the moment.

“You only live once and I decided to take the chance – you have to think positively about it.”

Future plans for Fife pet shop business

As well as running the shop, Gary is also a dog trainer.

“I started training dogs when I was at the farm and it’s something. I’ve got three gun dogs, and I do gun dog training, as well as basic obedience training.”

He has been thrilled with the success of his business so far.

“I’m very pleased with how it’s going.

“We’re still trying to get the word out to people, but it’s been a busy start.”

Gary’s Pro Pets stocks a wide range of products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Gary hopes he can expand the business, but always wants to remain at the heart of the operation.

“I want to take staff on, and give younger people a chance to come in – like the chance I got when I was young.

“Hopefully I can grow the business, but I want it to remain a family business.

“I don’t want to grow too big that I am nowhere to be seen – I want to be at the forefront of it.”

