St Andrews apartment overlooking Old Course for sale for nearly £2m

The Victorian property is already attracting international interest.

By Gavin Harper
The St Andrews apartment is on the market for offers over £1.95m. Image: Thorntons.
A luxury St Andrews property which overlooks the Old Course and iconic Swilcan Bridge is on sale for nearly £2 million.

The impressive Victorian duplex apartment at 9a Arran House, spans over 1,850 sq. ft.

It has two generous reception rooms, two double bedrooms, two washrooms, a small private front garden, and access to on-street parking.

History of luxury St Andrews apartment

Arran House forms part of a terrace of grand Victorian townhouses built in the late 1860s by the architect George Rae.

He was behind the design of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Originally a large, four-storey house, Arran House was subdivided to form two apartments.

The flat at 9a is the bigger of the two, spanning the whole of the ground and garden levels.

The bay window which overlooks the historic 18th hole at the Old Course. Image: Thorntons

George Peper, the famous American golf writer, bought 9a Gibson Place, as it was then known in 1983. Peper, then editor of the Golf Magazine, set out to restore and refurbish the apartment.

He is known to have created some of his best works at the bay window overlooking the world-famous 18th hole.

An aerial view of the luxury apartment. Image: Thorntons

In 2012 Peper, then editor of Links Magazine and a celebrated golf author, sold the apartment to its current owner to move back to the United States.

The period property offers a front row seat at the home of golf. It has views across the 18th hole of the iconic golf course and west sands beach.

International interest in £2m property

The apartment is on the market for offers over £1.95m.

Peter Ryder, managing director of estate agency at Thorntons, said it is already attracting international interest.

“It’s rare for a home of this calibre to enter the property market,” he said.

“The building itself is steeped in history not to mention the legendary location and breathtaking views.”

The dining room and kitchen of the luxury St Andrews apartment. Image: Thorntons.

Last year, Thorntons sold a neighbouring property on Gibson Place amidst the 150th anniversary of The Open being held in St Andrews.

St Andrews Links run five annual tournaments throughout the year, including the prestigious St Andrews Links Trophy.

