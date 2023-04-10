Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent

From Harris Academy, Anthony Quinn has worked around the world. Now he's back in Dundee as a university professor

By Gavin Harper
Dr Anthony Quinn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A former Dundee University student whose career took him to some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies has returned to his alma mater as a professor to inspire the next generation.

Anthony Quinn was appointed the university’s honorary professor of molecular and clinical medicine last year.

Since leaving Dundee for life in the USA more than 20 years ago, he has had a number of roles with major biotech firms.

He was a member of the board at Kaleido Bioscience until last June, and was president and chief executive of Aeglea Biotherapeutics until last summer.

From Harris Academy to the world

Mr Quinn explained more about the journey that took him from Harris Academy some top pharmaceutical firms.

“Once I left university in Dundee, I pursued a career in academic medicine in the UK, became professor of dermatology at St Barts Hospital in London.

“From there I developed an interest in drug discovery and moved into the private sector in the UK initially and was then headhunted over to California.

Anthony Quinn at at Dundee University’s school of medicine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I think it shows that my training and the degree I got in Dundee has provided me with the opportunities.

“The world is your oyster, especially if you are willing to step out of your comfort zone a bit.”

Opportunities and challenges from Covid

Mr Quinn said the Covid-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the pharmaceutical industry.

He said it had a huge positive impact on companies who were able to develop vaccines, but for others, the pandemic presented huge challenges.

“For companies that were able to develop vaccines, it was transformational. We’re very fortunate the technology was there, and that it worked for that disease.

“But for other companies looking at other diseases, it was really tough few years. It affected employees in terms of their ability to work as a cohesive group together.

“It also made doing clinical trials really difficult. It’s important we don’t forget the negative side of Covid on the industry.”

Dundee Uni’s School of Medicine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Quinn said the biotech industry’s biggest challenge at present is the capital market.

“The ability to raise cash at the moment is really difficult. That has meant there has been a big reduction in the value of biotech companies.

“For the next 12 to 18 months, it may be difficult to raise capital to get some ideas off the ground because of the capital markets.

“It has been a very challenging landscape. This has probably had a bigger impact on the industry than Covid did.”

‘Honour’ of university appointment

Mr Quinn said his appointment as an honorary professor by the university he studied at in the 1980s feels like he’s come “full circle”.

He said the appointment was a “great honour”.

“Dundee has an amazing reputation for life sciences and it has a great medical school.

“There’s a lot of potential and I’m very excited about trying to help with all the great things going on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

New partner at Clark's: Why I'm helping revive iconic Dundee bar
Tesla ‘planning Shanghai factory to produce power storage devices’
Tesco profits to come under pressure amid soaring food inflation
Meet the family who've farmed in Errol for 100 years who run major crisp…
3
Home emergency callouts predicted to spike on Easter Monday
Junior doctor strikes to cause ‘unparalleled levels of disruption’ – NHS boss
NASUWT teachers in England to be re-balloted on strikes after pay offer rejected
Family-run Angus distillery Arbikie celebrates major US export deal
Ministers insist junior doctors must call off strike action before pay talks
Tesla cuts prices on all models for third time this year

Most Read

1
Victim’s family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy’s…
2
Dundee man jailed for slashing victim’s head with Stanley blade
3
Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death
4
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
5
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
6
‘Scumbag’ raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in
7
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival
8
Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business
9
‘Doctors gave me medicine for constipation – it turned out to be cancer’
10
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…

More from The Courier

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy
Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in…
A new Inverkeithing High School in Rosyth - key questions answered as consultation begins
Remi Matthews: St Johnstone need to find a way of playing 'that suits us'…
Parkinson's disease: What is it and what are the symptoms?
Fife stalker uploaded victim's sex video to OnlyFans site
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
Trams, trains, buses and ferries: How transport in Dundee changed over the years
Anti-oil protestors plan 'maximum disruption' at offshore industry infrastructure
IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats

Editor's Picks

Most Commented