Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says new business minister

Richard Lochhead says the talent and technology in the city will help grow Scotland's economy over the next decade

By Rachel Amery
Small Business, Innovation and Trade Minister Richard Lochhead and Joyce Gibson, owner and director of Direct Soccer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The new man in charge of business says he wants Dundee to be at the forefront of making Scotland a major world economy.

Richard Lochhead was appointment as minister for small business, innovation and trade by the new First Minister Humza Yousaf, and says he wants to oversee an “enormous transformation” of the Scottish economy over the next 10 years.

And he believes Dundee could be key to creating this transformation.

He was visiting a business in Broughty Ferry when he said the city and its people will have a “vital role” to play in his vision for the future.

‘Dundee is already ahead of the game’

Mr Lochhead was visiting Soccer Direct, a family-run business selling football kits in the city’s West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, when he praised the city’s advances in recent years.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “I am really excited to bring prosperity and economic growth to Scotland and there is no doubt in my mind Dundee can be at the forefront of this.

“I want to see Scotland becoming one of the most advanced economies in Europe, maybe even the world.

Joyce Gibson, owner and director of Direct Soccer, shows Richard Lochhead around the warehouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Dundee is already ahead of the game by adapting its local economy to the technological revolution.

“We have the talent here and I am keen to see what innovations can be made.”

Mr Lochhead, who lived in Broughty Ferry back in the 1990s, added it was “so heartening” to come back and see the “huge advances” the city has made since then.

Work to close employment gap

During his visit to Dundee Mr Lochhead said the city’s two universities, as well as its world-renowned reputation for gaming, cybersecurity and life sciences, will help push the whole country towards economic growth.

He said having these kinds of industries in the city mean young people are learning how to deal with 21st century problems, and will be equipped to work in businesses of the future.

Richard Lochhead and Joyce Gibson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Lochhead said: “I want to continue to work to close the employment gap and ensure Dundee is equipped for the 21st century economy.

“I want Scotland to be a nation of innovation, and I see Dundee at the heart of that.”

Rural economy important as well

Previously Mr Lochhead was rural affairs secretary under both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

On top of pushing the prosperity of Dundee, he hopes his previous government roles will help boost businesses in remote and rural areas.

He said: “There is agricultural excellence in Tayside, but we also need to recognise there is much more to the rural economy, especially if you want young families to live and work there.

Small Business, Innovation and Trade Minister Richard Lochhead. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Businesses in rural areas need good connectivity – if you have that, the options are limitless.”

The Scottish Government has previously come under criticism for the slow rollout of its R100 superfast broadband programme, which promises to bring high speed internet to Perthshire as well as parts of the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and the islands.

However Mr Lochhead says despite these delays, the “vast majority” of people living in rural Scotland have been able to take advantage of superfast connections through the R100 scheme.

