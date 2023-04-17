Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to US

The company said the former Michelin tyre site is still preferred location as First Minister Humza Yousaf vowed to push for investment in the city.

By Simon Warburton and Rachel Amery
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.

The firm behind ambitious plans for a battery factory on the former Michelin site in Dundee insists the city is still the “preferred site”, one day after suggesting it could be tempted to the US to take advantage of President Joe Biden’s green subsidies.

Over the weekend, the Highland-based manufacturer hinted it is mulling a move because of the US’s new Inflation Reduction Act.

However, the company said on Monday it is “incredibly proud” of its UK heritage and is committed to expanding into the former Michelin factory site in Dundee.

AMTE reacted on the same day as First Minister Humza Yousaf told a trade union conference in the city he hopes to bring investment to Dundee.

‘Committed to Dundee’

In July last year, AMTE Power announced Dundee as its preferred site for its new £160 million project, which could bring more than 200 jobs.

The company specialises in lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries for energy storage and electric cars.

Information from the American Senate shows the US will pour a colossal £369 billion into energy security and climate change programmes during the next 10 years.

US President Joe Biden. Image: AP.

Speaking to Sky News over the weekend, Mr Hollis said: “We don’t have a competitive environment in the UK at this moment in time.”

He added he had “to ask the question if the subsidies are available overseas”.

However, the ATME chief said on Monday: “We are incredibly proud of our UK heritage at AMTE and we want to remain a UK business.

“We have developed our technology here and our intention is to commercialise our products in the UK, using our Thurso facility and by scaling up production at our preferred gigafactory site in Dundee.

“Our plans would unlock hundreds of green collar jobs while supporting the UK’s wider push to deliver net zero.

“Like any good business, we are always monitoring the wider market and must factor the global context into our considerations, but we do not currently plan to relocate.

“We remain committed to Thurso and Dundee remains our preferred site.”

UK must grasp ‘fantastic opportunity’

Despite Mr Hollis’s reassurances for Dundee, he still put pressure on London, urging greater backing for the UK’s battery industry which is seen as crucial to the uptake of electric vehicles.

He added: “The UK has a fantastic opportunity, but it needs to grasp it now.”

In Dundee on Monday, the first minister said he was “concerned” AMTE might move, and said he would do everything within his powers to keep investment in the city.

He was speaking at the Scottish Trade Union Congress at Dundee’s Caird Hall when he made the comments.

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to journalists at the STUC conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am concerned to hear that and I will work right across the UK with other governments to see what can be done to attract investment to Scotland.

“Scotland has a very good track record of attracting inward investment, which is why I was dismayed by recent UK Government reports to curtail external activity.

“I will see what we can do within our powers, limited as they may be, to try to ensure that investment comes back to Dundee.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf at the STUC conference in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Challenge for green jobs of the future

Mr Hollis’s warning echoes that of St Andrews University battery expert Sir Peter Bruce.

He said: “The future is green jobs and if we don’t get a stake in that, then Scotland and the UK will suffer, so the challenge is how.

“How do you get costs of the vehicle down?

“You either subsidise it or you try to make technology at lower cost.

“You probably have to do both – one of the biggest costs of an EV is the battery.”

He added: “The US offers significant subsidies for people to buy EVs provided the components that go into them are made in America so driving home-based manufacturing.

“The European Union is doing the same thing and it is important the UK looks seriously at work it is going to do or the danger is we lose out.”

Along with a number of other manufacturing cost rises, the price of raw materials has soared making battery elements cobalt and nickel more expensive.

Sir Peter is now also stressing the need to recycle these materials.

