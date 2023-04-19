Montrose workers at pharmaceutical giant GSK to strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Montrose workers at pharmaceutical giant GSK to strike over pay

The Angus workers will strike for a 48-hour period next month.

By Gavin Harper
GSK's premises in Montrose. Image: Paul Reid.
GSK's premises in Montrose. Image: Paul Reid.

Montrose workers at pharmaceutical giant GSK will stage a series of walkouts throughout May in a dispute over pay.

A total of 750 workers who are members of Unite the Union will strike at six GSK sites across the UK.

The employees voted in favour of strike action. They rejected the company’s offer of a 6% pay increase and a one-off lump sum of £1,300.

The union said the offer was a “substantial real-terms pay cut”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an incredibly wealthy company. It can fully afford to pay its workers a fair pay offer.

“This is a classic example of a company seeking to further boost its profits at the expense of its workers.

Sharon Graham, general-secretary, Unite the Union. Image: Unite the Union.

“Unite has a laser like focus on defending and enhancing the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.

“The workforce at GSK will be receiving Unite’s complete support.”

The Montrose workers will strike for 48 hours from May 2.

GSK sales of almost £30bn in 2022

GSK – or GlaxoSmithKline – was buoyed by bumper sales for its shingles vaccine Shingrix.

The London-listed pharmaceutical giant said sales grew by 19% to £29.3 billion in 2022, compared with the previous year.

It also made an operating profit of £8.15bn, a 26% increase on the previous year.

The workers set to strike include engineers, process technicians, laboratory analysts, warehouse workers and fire officers.

Workers at the GSK site in Montrose.

Unite national officer Tony Devlin said: “Strike action will inevitably result in widespread disruption across GSK’s operations, but the company has brought this dispute on itself.

“It has had every opportunity to make a pay offer which meets member expectations, but it has failed to do so.

“GSK has effectively stuck two fingers up to its workforce by walking away from the pay negotiations.”

GSK says pay offer ‘fair and reasonable’

The firm said it was “disappointed” in the decision by Unite to take industrial action.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise that for many of our people, this past year has seen their cost of living rise rapidly.

“We believe the offer we have made to our UK manufacturing colleagues covered by collective bargaining agreements is fair and reasonable.

“We are therefore disappointed that the Unite union has decided to take industrial action, despite receiving a final offer which includes a 6% increase on base pay, shift pay and allowances, plus a discretionary one-time payment of £1,300 – an overall package equivalent to a 9.7% increase.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Shares fell slightly in London on Wednesday (PA)
Shares drop in London as natural resources sector weighs
HSBC has urged investors not to be swayed by calls from its top stakeholder to split up the bank (Matt Crossick/ PA)
HSBC dismisses claims of top stakeholder as dispute intensifies
The Bank of England might be forced to hike interest rates further than previously thought, experts have warned (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
More interest rate hikes on cards as inflation proves hard to shake, say experts
Green mortgages are an essential component of lenders’ decarbonisation targets, according to an FCA boss (PA)
Risks and opportunities from green mortgages highlighted by FCA boss
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Security officers at Heathrow set for eight more strike days in pay dispute
Senior civil servants are to vote on possible strike action (Victoria Jones/PA)
Senior civil servants to be balloted for strikes in dispute over pay
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
Tesco says it intends to appeal after Lidl scored a victory in a High Court fight over the use of a yellow circle logo (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tesco plans appeal after Lidl scores victory in logo fight
National Express has seen its coach sales bolstered as commuters sought alternative travel amidst a long series of train strikes (John Stillwell/PA)
National Express coach sales driven up by rail strike-hit travellers
Cyber crime cost the average victim around £15,300 last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
One in three businesses faced cyber attacks last year, report says

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged after causing disturbance in Dundee high school
Kirkcaldy Links Market Opening Day 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Kirkcaldy Links Market gets under way
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Douglas Stuart coming to Dundee Picture shows; Douglas Stuart; with his book Young Mungo; beside the Shuggie Bain Mural on the Barrowland Ballroom wall in Glasgow. . various. Supplied by Macmillan Date; Unknown
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Roofer's shame and meat mistake
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd at the scene of the latest incident on Norries Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spate of Carnoustie crashes are 'unfortunate coincidences', says local councillor
Callum Davidson with Scottish Cup a Hampden
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as Angus-born party treasurer quits
Greg James has urged Dundee City Council to go "viral". Image: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock
Greg James urges Dundee City Council workers to go 'viral' ahead of Radio 1's…
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
Karen Docherty gives a reading.
'It's nothing to do with crystal balls, but I can predict things like babies…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]