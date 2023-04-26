Universities react to demise of Tayside Aviation that has left students ‘in limbo’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two universities who run flying courses through the collapsed Tayside Aviation in Dundee say they are “exploring options” about the students’ futures.

The students’ studies were thrown into doubt when Tayside Aviation, run by local entrepreneur Tony Banks, collapsed into administration last week.

Some have lost tens of thousands of pounds following the demise of the company.

Tayside Aviation operated flying courses for both the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Middlesex University.

The Dundee flight school also delivered the RAF air cadet pilot scheme for several decades. Last week the RAF said it was “reviewing available options” for the future.

Iona and Colin Smith, whose daughter was studying at Tayside Aviation, say they’ve heard nothing from Middlesex University about the future.

Tayside Aviation students ‘in limbo’

Iona said: “We’re left in limbo and the degree is in limbo.

“We’ve had nothing back, but when every day counts, that doesn’t feel like it’s very comforting.

“We feel like we have to get our act together because they are not taking any responsibility for the situation.

“It’s not as simple as finding another place for them to go. The training school has to be accredited by the university.

“It doesn’t feel like the universities are being very supportive. We’re having to come up with thousands of pounds to be supported.”

They said time is of the essence because pilot’s training is time sensitive.

Once a student has sat their 14 Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) exams, they must then complete their training within a three-year period.

If they fail to do so, they must resit the exams.

Ms Smith added: “Our daughter has been told not to worry. She’s been told they’ll get back to us in a few weeks.

“We don’t have a few weeks. Everyone who can do is now looking at signing up for other courses.

“It’s very frustrating.”

Universities ‘exploring options’

Representatives from both universities told The Courier they are working out plans to support affected students.

A spokesperson from Middlesex University said: “Middlesex University is saddened to hear the news regarding our education partner, Tayside Aviation.

“At this stage we are working with staff at Tayside Aviation on plans to ensure that any students whose course may be affected are well supported.”

Meanwhile, a UCLan spokesperson said: “We’re aware that Tayside Aviation has gone into administration.

“We are working closely with the company and the administrators to minimise the effects on this on the small group of students who were undertaking training in Dundee.

“We are in contact with the students impacted and are exploring the options open to them with a potential new partner.”