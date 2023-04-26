Universities react to demise of Tayside Aviation that has left students ‘in limbo’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Universities react to demise of Tayside Aviation that has left students ‘in limbo’

The Dundee business was a training partner of two universities, who are now assessing their next steps.

By Gavin Harper
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Two universities who run flying courses through the collapsed Tayside Aviation in Dundee say they are “exploring options” about the students’ futures.

The students’ studies were thrown into doubt when Tayside Aviation, run by local entrepreneur Tony Banks, collapsed into administration last week.

Some have lost tens of thousands of pounds following the demise of the company.

Tayside Aviation operated flying courses for both the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Middlesex University.

The Dundee flight school also delivered the RAF air cadet pilot scheme for several decades. Last week the RAF said it was “reviewing available options” for the future.

Iona and Colin Smith, whose daughter was studying at Tayside Aviation, say they’ve heard nothing from Middlesex University about the future.

Tayside Aviation students ‘in limbo’

Iona said: “We’re left in limbo and the degree is in limbo.

“We’ve had nothing back, but when every day counts, that doesn’t feel like it’s very comforting.

“We feel like we have to get our act together because they are not taking any responsibility for the situation.

“It’s not as simple as finding another place for them to go. The training school has to be accredited by the university.

Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“It doesn’t feel like the universities are being very supportive. We’re having to come up with thousands of pounds to be supported.”

They said time is of the essence because pilot’s training is time sensitive.

Once a student has sat their 14 Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) exams, they must then complete their training within a three-year period.

If they fail to do so, they must resit the exams.

Ms Smith added: “Our daughter has been told not to worry. She’s been told they’ll get back to us in a few weeks.

“We don’t have a few weeks. Everyone who can do is now looking at signing up for other courses.

“It’s very frustrating.”

Universities ‘exploring options’

Representatives from both universities told The Courier they are working out plans to support affected students.

A spokesperson from Middlesex University said: “Middlesex University is saddened to hear the news regarding our education partner, Tayside Aviation.

“At this stage we are working with staff at Tayside Aviation on plans to ensure that any students whose course may be affected are well supported.”

A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, a UCLan spokesperson said: “We’re aware that Tayside Aviation has gone into administration.

“We are working closely with the company and the administrators to minimise the effects on this on the small group of students who were undertaking training in Dundee.

“We are in contact with the students impacted and are exploring the options open to them with a potential new partner.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Karen, Eoin and Colin Smith enjoy a pint outside at the Bank Bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Friends reunited - where did you go for your first drinks as Covid restrictions…
(PA)
Long-awaited gambling white paper set to be published this week
Angus Brendan MacNeil criticised the Government’s approach to trade deals (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
UK should drop Gulf trade deal if rights concerns not addressed, say MPs
Small businesses were able to take out loans of up to £50,000 during the pandemic. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Government took ‘laissez-faire approach’ on multibillion-pound schemes, MPs say
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
British American Tobacco (BAT) will pay 635 million dollars (£512 million) to US authorities after a subsidiary entered a guilty plea over historic sanctions violations linked to North Korea (Jason Alden/Newscast/PA)
British American Tobacco to pay out £512m to US authorities over North Korea
Former chancellor George Osborne (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss’s mini-budget meltdown a ‘self-induced financial crisis’ – George Osborne
McDonald’s has reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as restaurant traffic grew despite higher prices (Urbanbuzz/Alamy/PA)
McDonald’s first quarter sales boosted by higher prices
Security guards at Heathrow are set to go on strike next month (Alamy/PA)
Heathrow bosses call for conciliation talks over union strike threat
Alisha Murray, who runs AM Equine Services, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire woman's journey from redundancy to running equine business

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fife mum Linda Simpson has found sea swimming relieves her MS symptoms. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'I don't have MS in the water': Fife mum Linda reveals how swimming in…
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing local evacuations
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
The pair targeted takeaways, Turkish barbers and a florist in Tayside. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee addicts raided chip shops, florist and barbers during Christmas run-in
Post Thumbnail
QUIZ: Could you pass an exam? Test yourself with 10 questions posed in National…
Angus councillors want tougher rules on use of public money after independence campaign row
Gordon Morris has never forgotten his role in the smash-hit The Terror. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
The joy of The Terror - Gordon Morris shares photos and memories as Ridley…
Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Dundee's SNP council administration branded 'toothless and incompetent' over smoke alarms scandal
Councillors Jane Ann Liston and Al Clark are happy cyclists can access St Andrews recycling centre.
Pedestrians told to get on their bikes at St Andrews recycling centre
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to 'burning historical books'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]