Administrators to consider charges levied on Tayside Aviation before collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Administrators to consider charges levied on Tayside Aviation before collapse

Floating charges were put over the Tayside Aviation assets by owner Tony Banks and a company he controls in the days leading up to its administration.

By Gavin Harper
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport.
Tayside Aviation collapsed into administration on April 20, with the immediate loss of 22 jobs. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Administrators will consider charges placed on Tayside Aviation in the weeks before the Dundee flight school’s collapse, The Courier understands.

Companies House documents show floating charges were granted in favour of owner Tony Banks personally and a company he controls shortly before the administrator’s appointment.

Another floating charge was set up between Tayside Aviation and RBS on April 6 2022.

A floating charge is a security held over assets, normally made to lenders issuing funds to a business.

Both of the recent charges were delivered in April, prior to Tayside Aviation entering administration on April 20 with immediate loss of 22 jobs.

Upon their appointment, the administrators said the business had “ongoing working capital requirements that are unable to be funded”.

Tayside Aviation students ‘unsecured creditors’

Administrators confirmed this week that students are unsecured creditors, meaning they will rank low in priority for repayment.

Mr Banks and his firm will be secured creditors if they are creditors of the company.

It is not clear whether either Mr Banks or his company advanced funds in exchange of the grant of the floating charge.

Concerned parents of students affected by the collapse of the Dundee firm – many of whom have lost thousands of pounds – have called for transparency.

Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The most recent charge was registered on April 18 – just two days before administrators were appointed.

It is by Tayside Aviation in favour of ARB (Scotland) Investments Limited, another firm run by Mr Banks.

Another floating charge was registered on April 6 – by Tayside Aviation in favour of Mr Banks personally.

A spokesperson for Mr Banks has been approached for comment.

Companies House documents

Mr Banks, the founder of Balhousie Care, was appointed as a director of Tayside Aviation on December 14 2021.

On the same date, former managing director Jim Watt and his wife Kate resigned as directors.

Tony Banks bought Tayside Aviation in December 2021. Image: Balhousie Care Group

Meanwhile, the most recent publicly available accounts for Tayside Aviation for the year to December 2021, shows shareholders’ funds of £360,480.

That is only a slight change from the previous year’s figure of £392,390.

Two universities that run flight degrees in partnership with Tayside Aviation said they are exploring their options to help students.

Perth flight school ACS Aviation has also taken on more than 25 students from the Dundee business. It has also recruited some of the 22 staff who lost their jobs.

The Dundee flight school also delivered the RAF air cadet pilot scheme for several decades. The air force said it is “reviewing available options”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

London markets finished higher despite a slump for NatWest (Luciana Guerra/PA)
London markets finish higher despite NatWest share slump
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day
The oil majors are set to lay out more profits on Tuesday and Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)
BP and Shell set to reveal more bumper profits
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man 'could lose up to £90k' in RBS pensions 'error'
The Co-operative Bank has reported a jump in income as it becomes the latest lender to be boosted by higher interest rates which have pushed up the cost of borrowing (Rui Vieira/ PA)
Co-op Bank buoyed by interest rate rises amid takeover speculation
A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Europe’s economy barely grows as inflation pinches consumers
Across the UK, 89,560 home sales took place in March 2023 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
UK house sales fell by 19% annually in March – HMRC figures
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
From despair to delight as Dundee charity secures future in new premises
The number of people taking breathing space from their financial problems has jumped by more than a third annually, according to figures from the Insolvency Service (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Annual jump in number of people taking up debt ‘breathing space’ schemes
The German banking giant said it would be able to offer better service to global UK-based customers following the deal. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Deutsche sweeps on Numis in £410m deal to strengthen City presence

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Ewan Loudon celebrates his opening goal for Brechin City against Buckie Thistle. Image: Brechin City FC.
Brechin City star Ewan Loudon will 'never forget' historic Highland League title triumph as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]