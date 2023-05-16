Perthshire driving centre moves to employee ownership to safeguard jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire driving centre moves to employee ownership to safeguard jobs

"We believe it will ultimately make the team stronger and even more invested in ensuring the company’s continuing success," says the firm's boss.

By Gavin Harper
Members of the Land Rover Experience Scotland team.
Members of the Land Rover Experience Scotland team. Image: Land Rover Experience Scotland.

A Perthshire-based driving and training centre moved to an employee ownership model to secure more than 25 jobs.

Land Rover Experience Scotland has given giving staff an 83% share in the company through an employee ownership trust.

The company decided to move to employee ownership after working with Co-operative Development Scotland (CDS), part of Scottish Enterprise.

It offers advice and support to companies considering their succession options via a 100% funded ownership succession review and employee ownership feasibility study.

The off-road driving and training centre was set up in 1996 and employs 28 people. They all now have a stake in the business.

The business is at Butterstone Loch and operates a specialist off-road driving centre in Dunkeld.

It offers a range of driving experiences, corporate days and training courses.

Reasons for Perthshire firm’s decision

Director Will Cox said the decision was taken as some shareholders are set to retire.

He said: “We began looking at options to sell the business commercially as well as internally.

“Through Scottish Enterprise we learned about employee ownership.

“Following discussion with our employees, we decided to sell 83% of the business to the team, with one remaining director retaining the other 17%.

One of the vehicles at Land Rover Experience Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Land Rover Experience Scotland has moved to employee ownership. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Employee ownership ended up being a great fit for us.

“We really wanted to ensure the business stayed in the local area and retained its existing management team.”

Mr Cox said he hopes it ensures the long-term success of the company.

He added: “We believe it will ultimately make the team stronger and even more invested in ensuring the company’s continuing success while maintaining the excellent level of customer service we’ve always provided.”

CDS, part of Scottish Enterprise, supports company growth through collaborative and employee ownership business models.

Scotland is the third largest growth region in the UK for employee-owned businesses.

Employee-owned firms ‘more resilient’

CDS is the only dedicated service aimed at supporting business growth through more employee ownership and co-operative business models.

The move was managed by 4-Consulting, plus legal services from Blackadders and financial inputs from Milne Craig.

Head of CDS Clare Alexander said: “It’s easy to see why employee ownership would appeal to a business like Land Rover Experience Scotland. There are so many advantages.

A vehicle at the Land Rover Experience Scotland entering water. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The move has handed an 83% stake in the business to the employees. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Not only does it give employees a meaningful stake in their organisation and a genuine say in how it’s run.

“Employee-owned businesses are also proven to be more resilient during times of economic crisis.”

She said they are also proven to be more profitable, more productive and have greater staff engagement

Ms Alexander added: “These are all key measures of business success and longevity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]