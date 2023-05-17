Historic Forfar Mart acquired by expanding Angus company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Historic Forfar Mart acquired by expanding Angus company

Forfar Mart presented an "ideal opportunity", according to the boss of the Angus firm that has bought the site.

By Gavin Harper
Forfar Mart has been acquired by Angus-based commercial vehicle company AM Phillip. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
An Angus firm has come forward to acquire the premises of the historic Forfar Mart, which ceased trading last month.

In April it was confirmed by Forfar Mart operators Lawrie & Symington that sales of livestock would cease at Forfar Mart.

In a statement at the time, the directors blamed a 30% reduction in cattle throughput this year, coupled with rising operating costs.

The directors also said they recognised the history of the market at Forfar and what its closure would mean to the farming community.

The final sale of livestock took place at the beginning of May.

Acquisition of Forfar Mart

Now the five-acre site has been acquired by AM Phillip for an undisclosed sum. It will form part of the firm’s ongoing expansion.

The company plans to develop a proportion of the site into a dedicated vehicle preparation centre.

The remaining area is earmarked for future development, details of which are to be announced.

Lawrie and Symington said: “After significant interest from several parties in our site at Forfar, we are delighted to announce AM Phillip as our preferred bidder.

“They have a strong agricultural interest within the facility and we wish them well in
their future endeavours.”

With AM Phillip planning to only use part of the site, the firm says it is open to offers for buildings currently being used for The Mart.

Managing director Rob McWilliam said: “We’re going through an expansion.

“It’s to store our new vehicles prior to delivery. It will take the pressure off our workshops because they are bursting at the seams at the moment.

Managing director, Rob McWilliam inside the firm’s new Glenrothes premises. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It was an ideal opportunity for us.”

He said there are still legal details to be finalised before the sale is completed.

Mr McWilliam hopes to be on site by the end of the summer.

AM Phillip’s plans for former Forfar Mart

He added: “Once we get the keys we’ll be starting.

“The sheds will have some pens that are no use to us, but I’d like to think we can get up and running pretty quickly.

“I’d hope we’d be in by June or July at the latest. As soon as we get the keys, we’ll want to move because we’re bursting at the seams.

“We can start to operate without doing internal work.”

AM Phillip has also put forward ambitious proposals for a new headquarters at Orchardbank Business Park, beside the Forfar bypass and opposite the Angus House HQ of Angus Council.

Mr McWIlliam said the firm remains committed to those plans.

An architect's impression of the new proposed AM Phillip showroom and workshop development.
He added: “That should start seeing some light very soon.

“We’d like to see that move by the end of this month and start building as soon as possible.

“That’s a big project that will take the best part of 18 months to two years, so we need to get a spade in the ground.”

The acquisition follows AM Phillip’s development of a new showroom Glenrothes.

Acquisition of Forfar Mart to create jobs

The acquisition of Forfar Mart will create about eight new jobs.

“We’re going through a recruitment programme company-wide at the moment,” Mr McWilliam said.

“We are looking for technical staff – mechanics are really difficult to get at the moment.”

Mr McWilliam, who took over as managing director about four years ago, plans to grow the business further in the years to come.

The final sale of livestock at Forfar was held on May 3. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We see the company going from strength to strength.

“We are covering the whole of Scotland for Iveco vehicles and parts, which is a big ask, and we’ve some other franchises coming on board.

“If an opportunity comes up, we’ll look at it.”

Forfar Mart in its current form was created in 1967. It was the last surviving in the Dundee and Angus area, which during the post-war period had six in operation.

Its Strathmore Hall has also been used for public events including the Forfar Farmers’ Market and even as a polling station.

