Jackie Bird to host annual cHeRries Awards as the glittering ceremony nears closer

It will take place at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

By Kelly Wilson
Jackie Bird is the host of this years cHeRries Awards.
The countdown is on for the biggest day of the year for human resources professionals in Scotland as the clock ticks down towards the 2023 cHeRries Conference and Awards in Aberdeen.

Experienced broadcaster Jackie Bird will be hosting the awards, celebrating the best teams, firms and individuals in the business, being held at P&J Live on June 8.

The glittering ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will award 10 categories this year, including the Top cHeRry gong for outstanding contribution, sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

Jackie, who presented BBC’s flagship nightly news, Reporting Scotland, for 30 years, said: “I am very much looking forward to hosting the cHeRries Awards.

“After another challenging year for business there is nothing better than spending an evening celebrating professional excellence, camaraderie and sheer hard work.”

Finalists recently gathered at Cask & Cream, in the Hilton Aberdeen Teca hotel, to enjoy a night of networking ahead of the big event.

Conference details

Earlier in the day people will gather for the conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, which will deliver insights and practical advice in areas such as training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness.

Delegates will also hear about the many benefits to business of diversity and inclusion.

The conference is on from 8.45am-4pm. It will feature three main panel sessions, lunch and an exhibition, as well as the keynote speech from diversity champion Samantha Jayne Nelson.

cHeRries Awards 2023 finalists

Culture transformation project of the year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

  • Management board and HR teams, Asco
  • HR team, Neptune Energy
  • Appreciate team, Worley

Employer of the year, sponsored by Stork

  • Aker Solutions
  • McGregor Consultants
  • WM Donald

HR leader of the year, sponsored by Pinsent Masons

  • Katherine Webster, HR manager, employee engagement, Stork
  • Kathryn McLeod, talent acquisition portfolio manager, Worley
  • Rachel O’Donnell, HR manager, WM Donald

HR professional of the year, sponsored by Brodies

  • Brogan McPherson, HR advisor, Exceed
  • Kelly Paddon, HR business partner/equality, diversity and inclusion ambassador, Bilfinger UK
  • Laura Hardie, occupational health and wellbeing advisor, Bilfinger UK
  • Manjusree Beena, HR business partner, Core Laboratories
The cHeRries Awards waiting to be presented and hidden from the guests last year.
Learning and development of the year, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec

  • Training and competency team, Bilfinger UK
  • Stork
  • HR and operations team, WM Donald

Local HeRo of the year, sponsored by WM Donald

  • Kelly Paddon, HR business partner/equality, diversity and inclusion ambassador, Bilfinger UK
  • Neve McPherson, HR administrator, Peterson Energy Logistics
  • Ross Jolly, Aberdeen Young Professionals founder and lead technical recruiter

Rising star of the year, sponsored by Bilfinger UK

  • Ellie Reidford, HR partner, Baker Hughes
  • Lee Bowen, HR administrator, Carnoustie Golf Links
  • Natalie Angus, HR co-ordinator, CRC Evans
  • Yvonne McHardy, HR Advisor, Aberdeenshire Council

Team of the year, sponsored by CIPD

  • Recruitment team, Bilfinger UK
  • HR team, CRC Evans
  • UK operations resourcing Team, Wood

Wellbeing in the workplace award, sponsored by Lang & Co

  • HR team, Absoft
  • HR department, Carnoustie Golf Links
  • Occupational health team, Stork
  • HR and communications, Subsea7.

 

