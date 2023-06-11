Dundee can become major tourist destination, says city hotel boss

The boss of a Dundee hotel feels the city has all it takes to become a major tourist destination.

Manny Baber is general manager of Hotel Indigo & Staybridge Suites on Lower Dens Mill.

Manny, originally from Glasgow, previously held a similar position at Sleeperz Hotel after moving to Dundee more than five years ago.

He feels that events such as Radio 1’s Big Weekend – when 80,000 music fans descended on Camperdown Park – are helping to put Dundee on the map.

Manny said: “Dundee truly has the potential to be a great tourist destination and a successful commercial hub that can attract investment.

“We are already seeing so much of that taking shape. It’s now a city that is worthy of being taken seriously.”

He said Dundee is a “city on an inspirational journey”.

Dundee’s ‘heart and soul’

Manny said it was the magnetic presence of the Sleeperz Hotel that initially brought him to Dundee.

He added: “I have had the opportunity to work in most major cities in the UK. However, Dundee is the one that feels most like home.

“It is a city on the doorstep of some of the most beautiful landscapes the country has to offer.

“What makes it stand out for me is the heart and soul, the people, the community. The ambition for success and the resilience to compete with the big three Scottish cities.

Hotel industry recovery post-Covid

But virtually everything UK-wide came to a halt in March 2020 with the first Covid lockdown.

He said: “It’s unfair in my opinion to single out the struggles of the hospitality sector – everybody, every business, we were all in the same boat.”

Manny reports that the Dundee hotel market has since recovered better than expected after the pandemic.

He said occupancy levels at the Hotel Indigo & Staybridge Suites are currently excellent.

“The tourism bodies are doing a fantastic job of putting us on the map,” he added.

“All we need now is the long-awaited Eden Project and the Esports arena.”

Hotel Indigo set for ‘significant’ growth

Manny, who has a 75-strong workforce at the hotel and adjoining suites, said his team prides itself on giving the very best guest experience.

He added: “Our guests often mention the ‘home away from home’ spirit within reviews .

“That’s especially important for the Staybridge Suites – some of our guests are on extended stays of anything up to several months. It truly is their second home.”

He also stressed the importance of the history of the hotel, which is located in a former textile mill.

“We often have guests mention a connection via a grandmother or great grandmother who worked there.

“There’s often an emotional moment when they see the building that played such a key role in their family’s history. “

Manny said the hotel is forecasting “significant” growth this year.

He added: “I’m confident we will have some busy months ahead. All we need is the same summer weather as last year.”