Merger reaches record customer numbers for Tayside lawyers

Lawyers at a leading Tayside legal firm are now working with record numbers of people and businesses thanks to a recent merger.

Now the Dundee lawyers will be able to help more clients than ever with major decisions in their personal and business lives.

The team at Lindsays, a leading solicitors and estate agency in Scotland, has expanded across the region by joining forces with long-established Perth legal practice Miller Hendry. The merger, which happened on May 30th, is its biggest deal to date.

It is an exciting move for all, explained Alasdair Cummings, managing partner at Lindsays. He said it will open new opportunities for even greater numbers of people from across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross. They will benefit from the firm’s “expert, accessible and reliable legal support”.

What legal services are available to customers across Tayside?

For people and families, the firm’s respected residential property team — one of the most active across Tayside — can help you buy and sell your house.

Lindsays’ experienced private client and family law teams can provide expert advice for all your needs from wills and trusts to prenuptial agreements and divorces.

The firm’s strong commercial team offers guidance for organisations large and small, from family businesses and blue-chip companies and charities, providing a full range of property, corporate, dispute resolution and employment law services.

What does the merger of Dundee lawyers mean?

The merger allows former Miller Hendry clients to benefit from the wider services and skills available from being part of Lindsays. It also means its clients can retain their relationships with solicitors they have grown to know and trust.

Lindsays is one of the most recognisable names in Tayside, with its well-established team in Dundee working with people and business throughout the region.

The addition of offices and solicitors in Perth and Crieff further strengthens that presence, bringing with it a commitment to providing quality services in the communities.

Read more about Lindsays merger with Miller Hendry.

The legal “expertise and insight you need”

Alasdair Cummings, Lindsays’ managing partner added: “We are delighted to now be working with more people than ever across Tayside.

“Whether in your personal or business affairs, the need for sound, experienced legal advice has never been greater. Our team across the region — supported by those who they can call upon from further afield — offer the expertise and insight needed in all manner of situations.

“Former clients of Miller Hendry can now enjoy a wider range of services as part of Lindsays. We are very much looking forward to meeting and working with them.”

Record deal for 200-year-old firm

The enlarged Lindsays firm — which dates back more than 200 years — comprises almost 50 partners and 300 staff. Mr Cummings said:

“Throughout our long history, we have adapted and evolved while remaining true to our core ethos — to provide expert, accessible and reliable lawyers supporting people with their personal, family and business affairs. We are sure that will chime perfectly with our many new clients across Tayside.”

It is no coincidence that some clients have been with Lindsays for decades — or even centuries. The Dundee lawyers is committed to building relationships and understanding needs — whether personal, those of a relative, or those of a business.

Mr Cummings added: “People and businesses need lawyers for a variety of reasons, sometimes good and sometimes bad. In all cases, we want you to feel positive about the part Lindsays plays in helping you.”

Here are some of Lindays’ services on offer:

Wills, Trusts and Powers of Attorney

Advice on family law matters

Estate agency services

Employment support

Commercial property advice

Dispute resolution and litigation support

Charity governance and counsel

Specialist rural services work alongside landowners and farmers.

For more information about the legal services Lindsays provides.