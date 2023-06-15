Merger reaches record customer numbers for Tayside lawyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Merger reaches record customer numbers for Tayside lawyers

The biggest deal in local legal firm's history.

A photo of Lindsays solicitors after the merge with Miller Hendry.

Lawyers at a leading Tayside legal firm are now working with record numbers of people and businesses thanks to a recent merger.

Now the Dundee lawyers will be able to help more clients than ever with major decisions in their personal and business lives.

The team at Lindsays, a leading solicitors and estate agency in Scotland, has expanded across the region by joining forces with long-established Perth legal practice Miller Hendry. The merger, which happened on May 30th, is its biggest deal to date.

It is an exciting move for all, explained Alasdair Cummings, managing partner at Lindsays. He said it will open new opportunities for even greater numbers of people from across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross. They will benefit from the firm’s “expert, accessible and reliable legal support”.

A photo of the partners at Lindsays solicitors.
John Thom (former Miller Hendry chairman) with Alasdair Cummings, managing partner at Lindsays.

What legal services are available to customers across Tayside?

  • For people and families, the firm’s respected residential property team — one of the most active across Tayside — can help you buy and sell your house.
  • Lindsays’ experienced private client and family law teams can provide expert advice for all your needs from wills and trusts to prenuptial agreements and divorces.
  • The firm’s strong commercial team offers guidance for organisations large and small, from family businesses and blue-chip companies and charities, providing a full range of property, corporate, dispute resolution and employment law services.

What does the merger of Dundee lawyers mean?

The merger allows former Miller Hendry clients to benefit from the wider services and skills available from being part of Lindsays. It also means its clients can retain their relationships with solicitors they have grown to know and trust.

Lindsays is one of the most recognisable names in Tayside, with its well-established team in Dundee working with people and business throughout the region.

The addition of offices and solicitors in Perth and Crieff further strengthens that presence, bringing with it a commitment to providing quality services in the communities.

Read more about Lindsays merger with Miller Hendry.

The legal “expertise and insight you need”

Alasdair Cummings, Lindsays’ managing partner added: “We are delighted to now be working with more people than ever across Tayside.

“Whether in your personal or business affairs, the need for sound, experienced legal advice has never been greater. Our team across the region — supported by those who they can call upon from further afield — offer the expertise and insight needed in all manner of situations.

“Former clients of Miller Hendry can now enjoy a wider range of services as part of Lindsays. We are very much looking forward to meeting and working with them.”

Record deal for 200-year-old firm

A photo of Lindsays partners.
Alasdair Cummings, managing partner and Ian Beattie MBE, chief operating officer, both of Lindsays.

The enlarged Lindsays firm — which dates back more than 200 years — comprises almost 50 partners and 300 staff. Mr Cummings said:

“Throughout our long history, we have adapted and evolved while remaining true to our core ethos — to provide expert, accessible and reliable lawyers supporting people with their personal, family and business affairs. We are sure that will chime perfectly with our many new clients across Tayside.”

It is no coincidence that some clients have been with Lindsays for decades — or even centuries. The Dundee lawyers is committed to building relationships and understanding needs — whether personal, those of a relative, or those of a business.

Mr Cummings added: “People and businesses need lawyers for a variety of reasons, sometimes good and sometimes bad. In all cases, we want you to feel positive about the part Lindsays plays in helping you.”

Here are some of Lindays’ services on offer:

  • Wills, Trusts and Powers of Attorney
  • Advice on family law matters
  • Estate agency services
  • Employment support
  • Commercial property advice
  • Dispute resolution and litigation support
  • Charity governance and counsel
  • Specialist rural services work alongside landowners and farmers.

For more information about the legal services Lindsays provides.

 

A photo of Lindsays logo

