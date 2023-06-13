Dundee furniture firm JTC to grow after navigating year of rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee furniture firm JTC to grow after navigating year of rising costs

The business has been through a difficult 12 months, but bosses are now optimistic for the future.

By Gavin Harper
JTC Furniture Group headquarters in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
JTC Furniture Group headquarters in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Bosses at Dundee furniture firm JTC believe it has successfully navigated “the storm” of rising costs and supply chain issues, and is now planning for growth.

JTC Furniture Group supplies kitchens, bedrooms bathrooms across a range of sectors, including social housing.

The Harrison Road firm also has a presence in the growing student accommodation sector, as well as education and healthcare facilities.

Finance director Antony Bell said the firm saw its energy bills at least doubled last year, while the rising cost of fuel had a major impact.

He said prices for some materials were increasing every month.

Mr Bell said: “It was a tough year – our costs went through the roof. I don’t think there’s a company out there that wasn’t impacted by that.

“But despite that, I think we’ve produced decent numbers.”

Turnover almost back to pre-Covid

He added the firm’s turnover has almost returned to pre-Covid levels, but admits its volume of work is still below where it was in 2019.

Mr Bell added: “Our prices have gone up, so our volume possibly isn’t quite back to pre-pandemic levels, but turnover is.

“At the end of the day, we’ve come through the storm that was 2022 and we’ve come out in a half decent position.”

JTC Furniture Group's factory at Camperdown.
JTC Furniture Group’s factory at Camperdown.

Accounts for JTC Furniture Group Holdings Limited show turnover of £25.1 million for the year to December 2022. That is up from £18.3m the year before.

The accounts also show pre-tax profits of £885,738, a slight drop on from the 2021 figure, which was just north of £1m.

Passing costs on to customers was a challenge, Mr Bell added.

He added: “I think over the course of the year we ran a bit behind from our prices going up to passing those on to customers. You can’t just switch that button.”

Growing workforce at JTC Furniture Group

Despite the challenges of the past 12 months, Mr Bell said the business has grown its workforce. It now employs more than 250 people.

Mr Bell said the firm is constantly on the lookout for staff. He said recruitment has been another challenge.

“We’ve got an apprenticeship scheme specifically for kitchen fitters. That’s something we hope to do every year.

“We hope they stay with us, but it just adds to the pool of kitchen fitters in the marketplace.

A JTC Furniture Group lorry. The company is based at the former Timex factory in Dundee
JTC Furniture Group is based at the former Timex factory in Dundee.

“Recruitment is an issue for everyone. We’re constantly recruiting staff because people come and go. We’ve got people starting every few weeks.”

Mr Bell also said the firm is on course to grow this year.

He added: “We believe we’ve got reasonably strong growth ahead.

“We’re already achieving it this year and we think that will continue into next year.

“There is a lot going on within the social housing market, and we’re winning more market share. Most of that growth has been into England.”

More from Business

Undated file photo of a person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket (Julien Behal/PA)
Trust in food industry falls to nine-year low – Which?
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (PA)
Taxes could fall if UK boosts productivity in public sector, Hunt suggests
London’s FTSE 100 tipped into the green amid a slow start to the week as investors brace for a string of global economics figures (John Walton/PA)
FTSE edges higher as US rates decision looms
Daniel van Vuuren in his shop, Spirit of Africa, in Perth
Leather craftsman optimistic for future despite closing Perth shop
Mastercard said that it was aware of reports of issues (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bank customers experience problems with online Mastercard payments
Lewis Harrower, founder of Time Capsule Productions, editing a documentary from his home in Dunfermline.
Fifer captures people's memories with new documentary business
(PA)
Strikes by security guards at Heathrow postponed
Paying NI voluntary contributions, could boost people’s state pension entitlement (Nick Ansell/PA)
Deadline to plug national insurance gaps extended until April 2025
JPMorgan Chase bank (AP)
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
More than 2,000 staff will be made redundant after Sheffield-based delivery giant Tuffnells Parcels Express fell into administration (Alamy/PA)
More than 2,000 staff redundant as delivery firm Tuffnells collapses

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]