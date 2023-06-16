Dundee venison firm secures multi-million-pound supermarket deal

A specialist meat producer in Dundee has secured a multi-million-pound supermarket deal.

Wild venison supplier Highland Game has secured a deal with Aldi.

It will supply its products to each of the budget supermarket’s 104 stores across Scotland.

Euan Ross, sales and marketing manager, said: “Working with Aldi as long-term partners is an exemplary channel to developing new shoppers’ appetite for venison in Scotland and across the UK.

“We are planning to sell more than 1.5 million burgers this summer alone for Aldi shoppers to enjoy.

“The light smokiness and succulent rich flavour of the venison complements Aldi’s premium burger and BBQ range making it an ideal meal time treat.”

Until recently venison has not been eaten on a regular basis, meaning most Scottish and British venison harvested is exported into Europe.

Highland Game creating new markets

Christian Nissen founded Highland Game in 1997 when he acquired the production unit from a poultry and game dealer in Dundee.

His vision was to make venison more popular by making it available through mainstream retail channels.

Mr Nissen, the firm’s managing director, said: “Over the last 25 years, Highland Game has made its mission to create new markets at home here in Scotland and the UK.

“Back at the turn of the millennium, Highland Game used to export 95% of its venison, today it is less than 15% and no longer the preserve of the few.

“Partnering with Aldi has enabled us to develop multi-million contracts on a yearly basis.

“This has created a sustainable supply chain model.

Mr Nissen said the Aldi contract will help to support the firm’s 100-plus staff, and will allow Highland Game to create more jobs.

He said as well as offering more shoppers venison, it also “levers and empowers” the venison industry.

Mr Nissen added: “This stability to market helps sustain better land management and enrichens bio-diversity where deer freely graze and roam.