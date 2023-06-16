Dundee venison firm secures multi-million-pound supermarket deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee venison firm secures multi-million-pound supermarket deal

The firm hopes to sell 1.5 million burgers to supermarket customers this summer.

By Gavin Harper
A Highland Game venison burger.
Highland Game plans to sell 1.5 million venison burgers this summer. Image: Highland Game.

A specialist meat producer in Dundee has secured a multi-million-pound supermarket deal.

Wild venison supplier Highland Game has secured a deal with Aldi.

It will supply its products to each of the budget supermarket’s 104 stores across Scotland.

Euan Ross, sales and marketing manager, said: “Working with Aldi as long-term partners is an exemplary channel to developing new shoppers’ appetite for venison in Scotland and across the UK.

“We are planning to sell more than 1.5 million burgers this summer alone for Aldi shoppers to enjoy.

“The light smokiness and succulent rich flavour of the venison complements Aldi’s premium burger and BBQ range making it an ideal meal time treat.”

Until recently venison has not been eaten on a regular basis, meaning most Scottish and British venison harvested is exported into Europe.

Highland Game creating new markets

Christian Nissen founded Highland Game in 1997 when he acquired the production unit from a poultry and game dealer in Dundee.

His vision was to make venison more popular by making it available through mainstream retail channels.

Mr Nissen, the firm’s managing director, said: “Over the last 25 years, Highland Game has made its mission to create new markets at home here in Scotland and the UK.

“Back at the turn of the millennium, Highland Game used to export 95% of its venison, today it is less than 15% and no longer the preserve of the few.

The Highland Game facility in Dryburgh Industrial Estate, Dundee.

“Partnering with Aldi has enabled us to develop multi-million contracts on a yearly basis.

“This has created a sustainable supply chain model.

Mr Nissen said the Aldi contract will help to support the firm’s 100-plus staff, and will allow Highland Game to create more jobs.

He said as well as offering more shoppers venison, it also “levers and empowers” the venison industry.

Mr Nissen added: “This stability to market helps sustain better land management and enrichens bio-diversity where deer freely graze and roam.

