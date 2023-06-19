Tayside gardening expert branches out with new floristry business

For more than a decade, Ionut Pasare has run one of Tayside’s leading landscaping businesses.

He and wife Stefania set up Flora Gardening in 2011 and have grown that business over the past 12 years.

Now they are branching out with the launch of their new florists, Branches and All.

The couple are setting out to only use locally-sourced garden material and the best locally grown seasonal flowers.

The new business will also support local growers and makers within a 30-mile radius of their workshop near Fowlis.

Net zero plan for Branches and All

The couple believe there is a growing demand from both corporate and private customers for an alternative to flowers being flown from all over the world.

Their aim is to transform the industry from one reliant on unsustainable practices with a significant carbon footprint.

Their aim is to help Scottish businesses achieve net zero by 2045.

Stefania said: “We believe there is real urgency in bringing sustainability to the floristry sector.

“We have a genuine passion for horticulture and design expressed via our contemporary floral arrangements.

“Our strong commitment to sustainability and to supporting the local community of growers and artisans is the ethos of our enterprise.

“The organisations that use our services can count on a bespoke service that highlights their brand values and follows the circular economy.

“We are convinced of the future of sustainable, seasonal floral design in Scotland and beyond.”

Branches and All’s bespoke designs

Stefania and Ionut have run a successful gardening business in Tayside for more than a decade.

Their new venture will reuse excess garden material from their gardening company.

It will work with flower farms in Forfar and Bankfoot, near Perth. Branches and All will also use local businesses for containers and display material.

The new business offers bespoke flower designs for events, designs by subscription and workshops.